Dillon Forte Unveils Sacred Geometry Drawing App Version 2.0, Giving Users a Full iPad Geometric Art Platform

The intuitive and one-of-a-kind app allows users to easily create and export geometric designs for use by tattoo artists, designers and creatives of all types.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based tattoo artist Dillon Forte continues to merge art and technology with the latest evolution of his Sacred Geometry Drawing App, available exclusively on iPadOS. The new Version 2.0.0 release marks the most ambitious and expansive update to date, transforming the app from a niche creative tool into a comprehensive geometric art platform. With groundbreaking new features, advanced performance upgrades, and an intuitive interface, it redefines what's possible in sacred geometry design and digital tattoo artistry.

Originally launched in late 2024, the app has quickly become a go-to creative resource for tattoo artists, designers, educators, and anyone inspired by the mathematical beauty and patterns found in nature. Compatible with iPadOS 14 or later, users can sketch using an Apple Pencil or Stylus Pen to bring precise geometric visions to life. The app is free to download, with a subscription option that unlocks the full geometry library, including solids, spheres, and golden ratio spirals, for $9.99/month or $69.99/year, featuring a 7-day free trial.

New App Updates Include:

Nautilus Mode – Introducing two new spiral symmetries: Nautilus Golden Ratio (elegant, single expanding spiral designs) and Fermat Spiral (two intertwined spiral arms with automatic mirroring across all cells).





– Introducing two new spiral symmetries: (elegant, single expanding spiral designs) and (two intertwined spiral arms with automatic mirroring across all cells). Improved Symmetries – All symmetry tools have been refined and optimized for smoother, more precise results.





– All symmetry tools have been refined and optimized for smoother, more precise results. Enhanced Radial Symmetry – Now supports up to 360 rotations with a new pattern placement system for greater control and accuracy.





– Now supports up to 360 rotations with a new pattern placement system for greater control and accuracy. Copy & Paste System – Quickly duplicate and move any shape anywhere on your canvas with a simple tap.





– Quickly duplicate and move any shape anywhere on your canvas with a simple tap. New Slider Tool – Gain precise scaling control with real-time visual feedback.





– Gain precise scaling control with real-time visual feedback. Redesigned Fill Tool – Completely rebuilt with faster, smarter fill algorithms and improved edge detection.





– Completely rebuilt with faster, smarter fill algorithms and improved edge detection. Dedicated Gallery System – Save, organize, and manage works-in-progress with custom names and bulk export options.





– Save, organize, and manage works-in-progress with custom names and bulk export options. SVG Import & Export – Full SVG support added! Import external files as editable shapes and export your creations as high-quality vector graphics.





– Full SVG support added! Import external files as editable shapes and export your creations as high-quality vector graphics. Updated Toolbar – Cleaner, more intuitive layout for faster navigation and improved organization of tools.





– Cleaner, more intuitive layout for faster navigation and improved organization of tools. Performance Boosts – Enhanced memory management, faster rendering, and optimized performance for complex geometric designs.

Dillon Forte is renowned worldwide for his contemporary sacred geometry, blackwork, and dotwork tattoos, blending art, design, and innovation. Viewing the body as a unified canvas, he creates harmonious, flowing designs that complement natural form. Based in Austin, Texas, Forte has built a devoted following and worked with clients including Usher, Chris Hemsworth, Kat Von D, Kehlani, and Imagine Dragons. Beyond tattooing, he explores photography, painting, fashion, murals, and his Forte Tattoo Tech line of biodegradable supplies. The first artist to tattoo underwater, he's also tattooed on Mount Everest, in Alaska, and inside an Egyptian pyramid, with features on Entertainment Tonight, TMZ, Inked, and Men's Health.

Whether you're a tattoo artist, designer, educator, or simply inspired by the geometry of life itself, the new Sacred Geometry Drawing App Version 2.0 offers a completely reimagined creative experience, one that empowers users to explore, design, and share the infinite beauty of symmetry and form.

Sacred Geometry Drawing App Website - www.sacredgeometryapp.com

Sacred Geometry Drawing on iPadOS store - https://apps.apple.com/us/app/sacred-geometry-drawing-app/id1587380476

Dillon Forte on Instagram - www.instagram.com/dillonforte

