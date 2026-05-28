Dillos Launches UPF 50+ Sun Onesie Designed to Keep Babies Protected Without Overheating

New baby and toddler sunwear combines full-body UPF 50+ protection, breathable cooling features, and an integrated visor for outdoor families

ATLANTA, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dillos, a premium children's sunwear brand, today announced the launch of the Dillos Sun Onesie, a UPF 50+ full-coverage onesie designed to help protect babies and toddlers from the sun without trapping heat like traditional rashguards.

The Sun Onesie is available now at dillosclothing.com for babies and toddlers ages 3 months and up. Retail price is $116.

The Dillos UPF 50+ baby sun onesie provides full-body sun protection with breathable fabric, fold-over hand and foot covers, and an integrated hood with visor for hot-weather outdoor play

Parents are often told to keep babies out of direct sun, use sun-protective clothing, and be cautious with sunscreen — especially for infants under six months. But most baby UPF clothing is built like swimwear: tight, hot, and uncomfortable for everyday outdoor use.

Dillos was created to solve that problem.

The Sun Onesie uses a technical UPF 50+ fabric that blocks at least 98% of UV radiation without sprayed-on chemicals while staying breathable. Unlike a standard rashguard, it is built for hot-weather play, walks, stroller rides, playgrounds, parks, beach days, and everyday outdoor use.

Key features include:

Lightweight, soft, and breathable UPF 50+ fabric

Integrated hood with flexible visor for face and neck shade

Underarm mesh ventilation panels

Fold-over hand and foot covers

Full-length front zipper for easier diaper changes

Quick-drying

Full-body coverage for babies and toddlers

"We built Dillos because we couldn't find sun protection that actually worked for our baby in the Texas heat," said Justin Chaddick, co-founder of Dillos. "Everything felt like swimwear, not something a baby could comfortably wear outside for hours. The Sun Onesie gives parents real coverage without making outdoor time harder."

Founded by parents Justin and Abbie Chaddick after a hot Texas summer with their new baby, Dillos is now based in Atlanta and creates UPF 50+ sun-protective apparel for babies and toddlers. The brand's full-coverage, breathable sunwear helps families spend more time outside with less worry about the sun.

Learn more at dillosclothing.com and follow Dillos on Instagram at @dillosclothing.

SOURCE Dillos