Dilution Refrigerators Market Size to Grow USD 177.1 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dilution Refrigerators Market is Segmented by Type (Base Temperature Below 10mK, Base Temperature Between 10-20mK, Base Temperature Above 20mK), by Application ( Quantum Computing , Low Temperature Detection, Nano Research).

The Global Dilution Refrigerators Market is projected to grow from USD 118 Million in 2023 to USD 177.1 Million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Dilution Refrigerators Market

The growing need for ultra-low temperature conditions in high-tech industries such as astrophysics, quantum computing, cryogenic research, and cryogenics is propelling the market for dilution refrigerators. The necessity for accurate and dependable cooling solutions, which dilution refrigerators provide, is growing quickly because of the continued acceleration of innovations in these domains, which is driving market expansion.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF DILUTION REFRIGERATORS MARKET

The market for dilution refrigerators is expanding because of developments in quantum computing and science. For the purpose of maintaining the extremely low temperatures needed for quantum computing systems and experimental settings, dilution refrigerators are indispensable. Dilution refrigerators are necessary to operate quantum processors and qubits at cryogenic temperatures, and as quantum computing gains popularity for its promise to transform computing capabilities, this need is projected to grow. The growing need for cryogenic research and material science applications is propelling the market for dilution refrigerators. For doing research on quantum materials, superconductors, and other low-temperature phenomena, these freezers offer an ultra-low temperature environment. Accurate and dependable cooling systems are becoming more and more necessary as research in fields like condensed matter physics and quantum mechanics continues.

In astrophysics and space research, dilution refrigerators are becoming more and more popular because investigating cosmic microwave background radiation and other celestial phenomena requires extremely low temperatures. Sensitive detectors and instruments used in ground-based telescopes and space-based observatories can function thanks to these coolers. Dilution refrigerators are predicted to become more and more necessary for space applications as a result of continuous space exploration missions and developments in observational astronomy.

The rise of quantum information and sensing technologies is driving the market for dilution refrigerators. These freezers are essential for maintaining the temperature of sensors and other devices used in metrology, sensing, and quantum communication applications. Dilution refrigerators are expected to become more popular as cooling solutions as businesses and academic organizations engage in creating quantum-enhanced technology for secure communication.

The semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, and defense industries are high-tech sectors that fuel the expansion of the Dilution Refrigerators market. Dilution refrigerators are employed in these sectors for a variety of purposes, such as cryogenic sensor development, superconducting circuit cooling, and electronic device testing and characterization. It is projected that the need for dilution refrigerators to accommodate their unique cooling needs would rise as these sectors spur innovation and technical breakthroughs.

DILUTION REFRIGERATORS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Key companies in the global Dilution Refrigerator market are JanisULT, Air Liquide (Cryoconcept), Leiden Cryogenics BV, Oxford Instruments NanoScience, Bluefors Oy, and others. The top three players own a share of around 36%.

With a market share of over 42%, Europe is the largest, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific.

Key Players:

Bluefors Oy

Oxford Instruments NanoScience

Leiden Cryogenics BV

Air Liquide(Cryoconcept)

JanisULT

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

ULVAC CRYOGENICS INC

Quantum Design

ICEoxford

