Dimagi Expands Global Public and Community Health Technology Across U.S.

News provided by

Dimagi, Inc.

11 Jul, 2023, 09:15 ET

CommCare, a digital platform used by health organizations and government entities around the world, now widely available domestically to improve program efficacy across sectors in the U.S.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimagi, a technology partner for public and community health, has announced an expansion of its globally-acclaimed products and services across the United States. Dimagi's flagship product, CommCare, which has been developed and refined through 3,000+ successful global projects with international governments and NGOs, will now be widely available to support pressing and complex public and community health initiatives across the U.S.

"The U.S. is reeling from unprecedented health, behavioral and social epidemics in a post-pandemic environment, which has underscored our nation's urgent need for coordinated, interoperable interventions," said Jonathan Jackson, CEO and co-founder of Dimagi. "Expensive, single use solutions drag down our understaffed and underfunded agencies and organizations, and ultimately, hinder the outcomes which they were implemented to solve in the first place. We're in critical need of affordable solutions that can be deployed horizontally across the whole healthcare ecosystem."

CommCare is an alternative to the complex, siloed and expensive solutions currently available. It provides an interface to build custom workforce solutions that can streamline mobile and offline data collection and reporting, case management and decision support while prioritizing reducing burden for end-users. CommCare was first offered to the U.S. market during the Covid-19 pandemic and is now available to support organizations in a broad array of public and community health initiatives.

"At the onset of the pandemic, we received requests from overwhelmed agencies looking for reliable solutions with a global track record of effectiveness. We were able to quickly spin up localized solutions in the U.S. when we were needed most," Jackson said. "CommCare is low-code, sustainable and can span across all verticals that impact a community's health outcomes, and we're excited to now offer it more broadly across the states."

CommCare has seen rapid implementation across the U.S. since its entry in 2020 and now has presence in 8 states that have deployed custom solutions. When partnered with agencies and organizations, CommCare enables programs across behavioral and public health providing solutions for bed and patient tracking, care coordination, provider directories and referral systems.

A few custom U.S. CommCare deployments include:

  • A Covid-19 digital response solution developed and localized for New York, New Jersey, Colorado, Alaska, Pennsylvania and the Navajo Nation that allowed these governments to support their users with rapid case investigation, contact tracing and surveillance.
  • An innovative team-based care model solution in Vermont implemented across four different agencies aiming to tackle the mounting housing crisis.
  • A community health worker (CHW) support program deployed in Florida and Texas
  • A coordinated support program for individuals recently released from incarceration – or returning citizens (RCs) and a support program for the reduction of the health equity gap of veteran RCs.

Founded in 2002 out of MIT and Harvard Medical School's joint division Health Science Tech, Dimagi was among the first Certified B Corporations established in Massachusetts. Dimagi's services and products have been successfully implemented for both pilot-phase projects and enterprise-wide deployments with over 300 partners worldwide including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, World Health Organization, World Bank, USAID, CDC, NIH, World Vision, UNICEF, PATH, the Rockefeller Foundation and Acumen Fund.

Dimagi's Video Directly Observed Therapy (VDOT) solution, SureAdhere, which was founded out of US San Diego in 2014 and acquired by Dimagi in 2022, provides remote treatment video support tools across a wide variety of uses. SureAdhere is currently deployed in Vermont and Illinois as a VDOT tool for Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), with an additional 388 county public health agencies across 18 states utilizing SureAdhere for tuberculosis treatment support.   

About Dimagi
Dimagi is a global social enterprise that powers impactful frontline work through scalable digital solutions and services. Since 2002, Dimagi has been guided by a vision of a world where everyone has access to the services they need to thrive. Dimagi is most well-known as the makers of CommCare, the most widely-deployed digital platform for enabling Frontline Workers. Governments and organizations across all sectors use customized mobile, web and SMS applications built on CommCare to deliver services at the frontline. Dimagi is a certified Benefit Corporation with teams in the United States, India, South Africa, Senegal and around the world. Learn more at https://dimagi.com/us-health/.  

SOURCE Dimagi, Inc.

