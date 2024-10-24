Dimagi Presents Collaborative Behavioral Health and MAT Access Strategies at APHA 2024

Public health technology partner will discuss work in Colorado to improve and modernize behavioral health access

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimagi, a technology partner for public and community health, will present outcomes from its ongoing behavioral health (BH) modernization partnership with the state of Colorado at the 2024 American Public Health Association (APHA) conference. Centered on the show's theme of "Rebuilding Trust in Public Health and Science," Dimagi will showcase a poster highlighting how it helped Colorado lower admission times for medication assisted treatment (MAT) enrollees from four days to mere minutes:

Centralized MAT registry enhances collaborative care, speeds admissions in Colorado Tuesday, October 29, 2024 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.



Amid record high deaths associated with drug overdoses in Colorado, the state's Behavioral Health Administration (BHA) sought to address this critical issue by creating a portfolio of digital solutions to better support all stakeholders within the state's behavioral health infrastructure. The BHA partnered with Dimagi to develop a suite of solutions to modernize operations and improve access to MAT and other behavioral healthcare.

At APHA, Dimagi will present a poster case study exploring a cornerstone solution in its technology suite for Colorado: the state's centralized MAT registry. Attendees can view the poster and learn more about Dimagi's partnership and BH modernization approach at the poster session.

About Dimagi

