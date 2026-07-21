DiMe launches Operationalizing AI Governance in Healthcare to give health systems and developers practical tools for responsible AI deployment

Developed with Qualified Health as title sponsor, the initiative will deliver risk assessment templates, performance monitoring guides, and a right-sized suite of practical resources that health systems and technology companies can put directly to use, regardless of their size or available resources.

BOSTON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) today announced the launch of Operationalizing AI Governance in Healthcare, a new initiative to help health systems and technology companies reframe AI governance from principle to practice. Hosted under DiMe's Connected Health Collaborative Community (CHcc) and developed with Qualified Health as title sponsor, the initiative will produce open, practical resources, including risk assessment templates, performance monitoring guides, and real-world case studies, that organizations can put to use directly.

A survey of more than 230 health systems found 82% had little or no governance process in place for the AI they were already using. Existing governance frameworks are often abstract, leaving health system leaders without a clear path to manage risk before deployment, monitor performance afterward, or build governance into day-to-day operations. Rather than introduce a new framework, DiMe and its partners will organize and integrate existing guidance into resources designed for direct use, including a governance committee charter template, a risk-triage toolkit, and a plain-language library of performance metrics for predictive and generative AI.

The initiative builds on DiMe's The Playbook: Implementing AI in Healthcare, developed with Google for Health, and continues DiMe's 2026 portfolio of AI initiatives, which also includes Scaling Trusted, High-Impact AI Care Navigation, launched in January 2026.

"AI governance has become synonymous with complexity, and that's holding the field back. Health systems are looking for practical tools that help them evaluate AI, make confident decisions, monitor performance over time, and adapt as technology evolves," said Jennifer Goldsack, CEO of DiMe. "This is what DiMe does best, bringing together the leaders implementing AI across healthcare to build a right-sized, fit-for-purpose suite of practical resources that organizations of every size can put to work immediately, turning AI governance from a barrier into an enabler of responsible AI adoption."

Practical resources will be developed through a series of sprints and released on a rolling basis as they are ready, rather than held for a single publication. The initiative also plans a major showcase of its work at HLTH 2026 in November.

"Every health system is in the middle of a genuinely hard transformation: changing how they deliver care while the technology moves faster than the policies and operating systems meant to govern it," said Justin Norden, CEO of Qualified Health. "Title sponsoring this work is how we back the health systems already leading on responsible deployment and how we help the rest of the field learn from what they're building."

Additional partners in the initiative include: American Psychological Association, Children's Nebraska, Coalesce Health, Complear, Credo AI, Consumer Technology Association, Dimer Health, Elton B. Stephens Company (EBSCO), Equity in Health Systems (EqHS), Food and Drug Administration, Ferrum Health, GLACIS Technologies, Health Universe, Heidi Health, Intel, Intrepid Ascent, ISHI Health, Junction, Louisiana Children's Medical Center (LCMC) Health, March Health, Mass General Brigham, National Health Council, Onboard AI, OpenLoop, Sanford Health, Swept AI, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC), and University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB).

DiMe is welcoming additional organizations to join the initiative for a limited period following this announcement. Organizations interested in participating, please reach out.

About the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe)

The Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) is a leading NGO supporting the organizations and individuals working tirelessly to digitize health, healthcare, and health research so that it returns to the patients and builds towards a sustainable future for our industry. DiMe delivers open-access resources, multi-stakeholder collaborations, and evidence-based frameworks to accelerate the responsible digitization of healthcare.

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SOURCE Digital Medicine Society (DiMe)