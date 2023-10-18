Dimension 6 Fitness Unveils Partnership with Nike and New Leadership Team

By Introducing Nike-Branded Strength Training Equipment, Dimension 6 Fitness Is Poised to Become a Significant Player in Strength Training

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimension 6 Fitness Corporation is excited to announce the launch of its licensing partnership with Nike.

Through this new partnership, Dimension 6 is poised to become a significant player in the highly fragmented strength training equipment space by offering premium Nike Strength equipment that is designed to serve the needs of all athletes.

Dimension 6 Fitness Corporation and Nike Strength logos

Nike Strength products will be available at select Nike stores, top North American sporting goods retailers like Dick's Sporting Goods, commercial gyms, and via NikeStrength.com .

Dimension 6 Fitness is led by Drew Conant as President and CEO. Conant, an 18-year veteran of Nike, brings expertise in managing high-performing teams and driving successful growth strategies across numerous geographies, sports, and consumer products. Dimension 6 Fitness is poised to become the industry standard thanks to the company's unique licensing agreement with the world-renowned brand Nike, utilizing the branding, athletes, and logos of Nike directly on the elite-level equipment created by Dimension 6 Fitness.

Joining Conant is Kevin Siebers , who will step into the role of COO and CFO. Siebers, a 9-year Nike veteran, has over 20 years of experience driving growth and value creation across multiple sectors, including consumer goods, technology, real estate, and finance. Kevin previously served as the Head of Finance and Strategy for Global Operations and Logistics at Nike and before that directed Nike's internal Investment Committee.

Drew Conant, President, and CEO of Dimension 6 Fitness shares, "We are excited to launch Nike Strength and bring our high-quality strength-training equipment to consumers who are looking for products that will help them on their fitness journey." He continues, "We believe we have a unique opportunity in the marketplace to become a driving force in the fitness space."

Alex Davis , Founder and CEO of Disruptive and Disruptive Sports Group shares, "As an investor in Dimension 6 Fitness, I am thrilled to be a part of this exciting new venture and to see Drew Conant and the rest of the leadership team bring their expertise in sports and fitness to the forefront. Our investment in Dimension 6 Fitness has led to a strong synergy between our teams, making us feel more like partners than traditional investors. I am confident that with their strategic vision and focus on consumer-centric design, Dimension 6 will become a significant player in the industry."

For more information on the Nike Strength product line, please visit NikeStrength.com or follow along on Instagram @NikeStrength .

About Dimension 6 Fitness: Based in Portland, OR, Dimension 6 Fitness believes that all victories start with training. Dimension 6 Fitness is a global leader in the sporting goods industry, and takes immense pride in being a licensed partner of the legendary Nike brand - an iconic name in the world of sports. Our exclusive rights enable us to spearhead the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of cutting-edge Nike sports equipment, propelling athletes to become the best version of themselves.

About Disruptive: Based in Austin, TX, Disruptive is a leading global technology investment firm focused on private investments into top-tier late-stage private technology companies. Disruptive was founded by CEO Alex Davis in 2012 to increase access to private investment opportunities for its global investor base, and to date has deployed billions of dollars. Disruptive maintains an international presence and business lines include proprietary investments, investment banking, business development, lending, and more. For more information, please visit https://disruptive.tech/

Media Contact(s):

Bonnie Taylor

702-300-5690

[email protected]

SOURCE Dimension 6 Fitness; Disruptive