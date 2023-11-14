Dimension Admissions Partners with City Squash, Provides College Admissions Support to Economically Disadvantaged Youths

At Dimension Admissions, an elite team of application strategists and essay specialists helps students authentically articulate their identities and aspirations, while showcasing their greatest strengths as candidates for admission at our nation's top colleges and universities.

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimension Admissions, an independent educational consulting firm focused on highly-selective school admissions and specializing in the college essay, formally announced today its partnership with CitySquash, a not-for-profit after-school enrichment program based in the Bronx and Brooklyn. CitySquash helps motivated and talented young people from economically disadvantaged households fulfill their academic, athletic, and personal potentials. Since September, Dimension's expert team has been hard at work, helping CitySquash's college hopefuls to optimize their applications and maximize their odds of admission.

Dimension's clients historically have outperformed the median acceptance rate for top 10 undergraduate programs by 11x. Calling on its signature 4-D strategy for elite admissions—Discovery, Direction, Determination, and Distinction—the firm has engaged CitySquash's seniors in its singular process, hosting foundational workshops to cover the basics of narrative essay writing before working one-on-one with students to help them craft and revise their college admissions essays.

"With our second-largest class graduating this spring, Dimension Admissions has been an invaluable partner to our college access work at CitySquash," says Director of College Access and Success, Guadalupe Sanchez. "Every meeting and revised draft is consistently high-impact and our team members' stories shine in the most compelling light with their generous support. They have played a crucial role in opening doors to a historically underserved population that will transform generations of lives."

Looking to the future, the firm's partners will work closely with CitySquash directors to develop a strategic plan for the program's rising seniors to navigate the application process with success.

"CitySquash is a wonderful organization run by caring, inexhaustible individuals," said Christopher Hathaway, Dimension's Founder and CEO. "The organization invests tremendous time and resources in each of its students, and we are simply thrilled to have the opportunity to help those students articulate their lived experiences in light of their participation in this life-changing program."

Dimension Admissions is an independent educational consulting firm specializing in personal narrative crafting and application strategy. Since inception in 2019, Dimension (formerly Advantage Ivy Tutoring) has embraced an all-angles, process-first mentality in its application support, eschewing concrete directives in favor of self-exploration through holistic guidance, engendering in its clients' greater self-awareness and confidence.

Since inception, Dimension's clients have outperformed the median acceptance rate for US News & World Report's top 10 schools by a factor of 11, and 100% of engaged clients have been accepted at Ivy League and/or Ivy+ universities. Dimension's mission remains to nurture each client's individuality by maximizing the intersection of their interests and talents. By helping its candidates to develop character traits as well as communication and writing skills essential for successful leadership at every stage in their lives, Dimension candidates successfully demonstrate the qualities valued by the world's most selective schools.

