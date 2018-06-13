Dimension Data Named to CRN's 2018 Solution Provider 500 List

NEW YORK, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimension Data, a USD 8 billion global technology integrator and managed services provider, ranks ninth on CRN's 2018 Solution Provider 500 list. The ranking analyzes the largest technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants in North America by annual revenue.

The Solution Provider 500 is CRN's predominant channel partner award list, serving as the industry standard for recognition of the most successful solution provider companies in the channel since 1995. The complete list is available on CRN.com, and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

"Dimension Data's inclusion in the top 10 of this year's Solution Provider 500 is especially meaningful as the world fundamentally changes to hybrid IT and companies face the complexities of managing that environment," said Ross Wainwright, CEO of Dimension Data Americas. "Throughout North America and around the world, Dimension Data team members navigate those complexities to deliver business outcomes through our technology services and solutions."

Dimension Data ranked as the 10th largest solution provider in North America on CRN's 2017 Solution Provider 500.

"The companies on this year's list represent an incredible, combined revenue of $320 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "We extend our sincerest congratulations to each of these top-performing solution providers and look forward to their future pursuits and successes."

About Dimension Data

Founded in 1983, Dimension Data is a USD 8 billion global leader in designing, optimizing and managing today's evolving technology environments. This enables its clients to leverage data in a digital age, turn it into information and extract insights.

Headquartered in Johannesburg, Dimension Data employs 28,000 people across 46 countries. The company brings together the world's best technology provided by market leaders and niche innovators with the service support that clients need for their businesses – from consulting, technical and support services to a fully-managed service.



Dimension Data is a proud member of the NTT Group.

Visit us at http://www2.dimensiondata.com.

Contact:

Evan Jordan

Senior Public Relations Manager

Dimension Data

(704) 943-9345

evan.jordan@dimensiondata.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dimension-data-named-to-crns-2018-solution-provider-500-list-300665143.html

SOURCE Dimension Data