Dimension Data Named to the 2018 CRN Tech Elite Solution Providers List

NEW YORK, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimension Data, a USD 8 billion global technology integrator and managed services provider, is included in CRN's 2018 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list honors an exclusive group of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology suppliers, scaled to their company size.

"Organizations in today's market are looking for technology-enabled solutions to transform their businesses and drive competitive advantage," said Grant Sainsbury, SVP Americas Solutions at Dimension Data. "Our dedication to nurturing strategic relationships with the world's leading technology vendors, and bringing their technologies to our clients in the consumption and delivery models best suited to their business needs, reflects our commitment to helping clients in their transformational journeys."

As identified by The Channel Company's research group and CRN editors, the list represents companies with the most customer-beneficial technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Companies that have obtained these elite designations to deliver premium products, services and customer support are then selected from a pool of online applicants.

"Being named to CRN's Tech Elite 250 list is no small feat," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "These companies have distinguished themselves with multiple, top-level IT certifications, specializations and partner program designations from the industry's most prestigious technology providers. Their pursuit of deep expertise and broader skill sets in a wide range of technologies and IT practices demonstrates an impressive commitment to elevating their businesses—and to providing the best possible customer experience."

About Dimension Data

Founded in 1983, Dimension Data is a USD 8 billion global leader in designing, optimizing and managing today's evolving technology environments. This enables its clients to leverage data in a digital age, turn it into information and extract insights.

Headquartered in Johannesburg, Dimension Data employs 28,000 people across 46 countries. The company brings together the world's best technology provided by market leaders and niche innovators with the service support that clients need for their businesses – from consulting, technical and support services to a fully-managed service.



Dimension Data is a proud member of the NTT Group.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dimension-data-named-to-the-2018-crn-tech-elite-solution-providers-list-300622690.html

