Dimension Development adds the Hanover Marriott to their portfolio

WHIPPANY, N.J., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimension Development is named management company of the Hanover Marriott in Whippany, New Jersey. Dimension's portfolio now exceeds 65 hotels with additional properties in their pipeline. "Our growth is very strategic. Our ability to pick unique properties and drive returns for our owners while providing the best customer satisfaction for our guests sets us apart from other management companies," said Ryan Frederick, Vice President of Operations for Dimension Development.

Located in Whippany, NJ, the Hanover Marriott features 353 luxurious guestrooms, with 8 suites, a complimentary hotel shuttle, 24-hour access Fitness Center, indoor swimming pool, approximately 20,000 square feet of newly renovated indoor flexible meeting space including Morris County's largest ballroom at 10,750 square feet, a recently designed 8,000 square foot Courtyard with built in fireplaces, music and lighting, a newly constructed M Club Lounge and multiple food and beverage options such as Seeds Restaurant which offers casual dining for breakfast and The Auld Shebeen Irish Pub featuring the authentic cuisine of Ireland, for lunch & dinner. The hotel will be led by General Manager, Dan Farley & Director of Sales, MaryAnn Healey.

Sharon Raue, Regional Director of Sales and Marketing for the Eastern Region will assist in transition and management of the hotel. "With over 18,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, the Hanover Marriott is a fantastic upscale addition to our growing full-service portfolio. We are excited to add it to our incredible group of hotels in the Eastern region," said Raue.

For more information, or to book your next stay at the Marriott Hanover visit: marriotthanover.com or call: 973.538.8811

Dimension Development Co. was founded in 1988, and has successfully developed, acquired and managed full-service, all-suite, and limited feature hotels. The company's various hotel partnerships have produced winning combinations in markets throughout the country. Dimension is a growth-oriented hospitality management company. Its current portfolio consists of more than 65 hotels across the US with the leading brands: Marriott International, Inc., Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Global and Resorts and InterContinental Hotel Group.

For more information about Dimension Development Co., please visit www.dimdev.com

