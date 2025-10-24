Dimension Hospitality Appoints Aimee Mangold as Chief Human Resources Officer

FT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimension Hospitality welcomes Aimee Mangold as their new Chief Human Resources Office, as she brings 25 years of progressive HR experience to this role.

Dimension Hospitality COO Joe Viglietta states, "We are excited to bring Aimee's expertise in human resources paired with her knowledge within the Hospitality industry to our over 70 hotels across 16 states. She will be key in aligning Dimension's human capital strategies with business objectives while providing the best environment for our employees to work."

Bringing 25 years in Hospitality, working for Kolter Hospitality, The Procaccianti Group and Interstate Hotels, Mangold joins Dimension Hospitality from SROA Capital where she served as Vice President of Human Resources.

As a committed leader in the HR profession, she holds both the Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) certification from HRCI and the SHRM-Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) credential.

Recognized with her field's most prestigious honors, she is the recipient of the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award from Palm Beach County SHRM and was named the recipient of the Excellence in Human Resources Award from South Florida Business and Wealth in both 2019 and 2020.

Beyond her corporate achievements, she is dedicated to community service, currently serving on the Board of Directors for Quantum House. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Human Resources Management from Colorado State University Global.

About Dimension Hospitality

Ranked among the top 20 U.S. hotel management companies, Dimension Hospitality is a nationally recognized full-service, quality-driven hotel management company with a growing portfolio of over 70 all-suite, full, and select-service hotels, and resorts under the Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, and IHG brands. Celebrating over 35 years in business, Dimension focuses on delivering superior guest experiences and financial results through a commitment to associate development, property performance, and service excellence.

For more information, visit Dimension Hospitality's website.

