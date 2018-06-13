Dimension Renewable Energy Launches, Focusing on Development of Distributed Renewable Energy Projects Across the United States

ATLANTA, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimension Renewable Energy has closed its Series A and B financings and launches operations to develop distributed renewable energy projects across the United States. The company was founded by Rafael Dobrzynski and Sam Youneszadeh, both seasoned and well-known executives in the sector, with a track record of building successful distributed generation platforms, including Enfinity (sold to SunEdison in 2014), SunEdison's C&I platform and ForeFront Power (a subsidiary of Mitsui and Co., LTD). Dimension Renewable Energy is focused on serving commercial and industrial customers' on-and-off-site renewable needs.

"Our goal at Dimension Renewable Energy is to drive innovation in the distributed generation segment, enabling clean energy solutions for residential, commercial and industrial customers," says Dobrzynski, Dimension Renewable Energy's chief executive officer.

The well-funded and experienced renewable energy development company is backed by leading global investors in the energy sector. Series A investors include TJ Rodgers, the founder of Cypress Semiconductor and former chairman of SunPower, and Roberto Sahade, a veteran in the energy industry who has successfully launched multiple renewable energy companies, including LAP and ERSA/ CPFL Renováveis, where he developed and operated a cumulative 3.5GW of renewable energy projects.

"We look forward to utilizing Dimension's proprietary development model to open up new markets and increase the reach of renewable energy in all the communities that we serve," says Youneszadeh, Dimension Renewable Energy's chief development officer.

The Dimension Renewable Energy team has more than a decade of experience developing renewable energy projects around the world. Since 2014, they have originated, developed, constructed and financed more than 1,000 megawatts of solar projects across the United States. To learn more about the company, visit Dimension-Energy.com.

About Dimension Renewable Energy

Dimension Renewable Energy works with landowners, utilities and investment partners to create an asset that provides clean renewable energy and steady revenues for 20 years or more. For more information, visit Dimension-Energy.com.

