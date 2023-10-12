Dimension Stone Market Expects Substantial Growth with a Projected Increase of $1356.91 Million by 2027, Fueled by a 4.44% CAGR

12 Oct, 2023, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dimension Stone Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dimension stone market is on the path to substantial growth, with projections indicating an increase of $1356.91 million during the period of 2022-2027. This impressive growth is expected to be driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.44% throughout the forecast period.
The comprehensive report on the dimension stone market offers an all-encompassing analysis, including market size and forecast, current trends, growth drivers, challenges, and an in-depth vendor analysis covering approximately 25 key market players.
Key Highlights:
- The dimension stone market is poised to grow by USD 1356.91 million during the forecast period (2022-2027).
- The report provides insights into market dynamics, trends, growth drivers, and challenges.
- The market's growth is propelled by factors such as rapid expansion in the construction sector, a significant shift towards sustainability, and rising demand for residential and commercial spaces.
Market Segmentation:
By Type
- Limestone
- Granite
- Sandstone
- Marble and slate
- Others
By Application
- Structural use
- Decorative use
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
The report identifies advancements in stone-cutting and processing technologies as a prime driver for market growth in the coming years. Additionally, it highlights the growing popularity of home remodeling and the increasing use of terrazzo flooring as contributing factors to the rising demand in the market.
For more detailed information, please refer to the full report, which covers:
- Dimension stone market sizing
- Dimension stone market forecast
- Dimension stone market industry analysis
Companies Mentioned:
- 3 Rivers Stone Ltd.
- Aditya Stonex
- Aro Granite Industries Ltd.
- Artgo Holdings Ltd.
- Asian Granito India Ltd.
- Avid Marbles and Granites Pvt. Ltd.
- Caesarstone Ltd.
- FHL Kiriakidis Group
- Fox Marble Holdings Plc
- Haique
- HMG Stones
- Levantina and Mineral Associates SA
- MGT Stone Co.
- Mohawk Industries Inc.
- Pokarna Ltd.
- Prem Marbles
- Regatta Granites India
- RK Marbles
- Shubh Marbles and Granite
- Sonnet Stone
As the construction industry continues to thrive and sustainable practices gain traction, the dimension stone market presents significant opportunities for industry players and stakeholders.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uxnm95
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article