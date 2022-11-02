Dimension Stone Market to Grow by USD 1.03 Bn, Aro Granite Industries ltd and ArtGo Holdings ltd Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the dimension stone market estimates that the market size will register a growth of USD 1.03 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Rapid growth in the construction sector is driving the market growth. However, factors such as the shortage of skilled labor will impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dimension Stone Market 2022-2026

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Type, which is the leading segment in the market?

The dimension stone market share growth by the limestone segment will be significant during the forecast period.

What are the major trends in the market?

The increased adoption of diamond wire cutting is a dimension stone market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The dimension stone market share is expected to register a y-o-y growth rate of 3.87%.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Rapid growth in the construction sector is driving market growth. However, factors such as the shortage of skilled labor will impede the market growth.

How big is the APAC market

35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Dimension Stone Market 2022-2026: Scope

The dimension stone market report covers the following areas:

Dimension Stone Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Aditya Stonex, Aro Granite Industries Ltd., Artgo Holdings Ltd., Asian Granito India Ltd., Avid Marbles and Granites Pvt. Ltd., Caesarstone Ltd., FHL Kiriakidis Group, Fox Marble Holdings Plc, Haique, HMG Stones, Levantina and Mineral Associates SA, MGT Stone Co., Mohawk Industries Inc., Pokarna Ltd., Prem Marbles, Qingdao Haipuya Construction Material Group, Regatta Granites India, RK Marbles, Shubh Marbles and Granite, and Sonnet Stone are some of the major market participants.

Dimension Stone Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Limestone



Granite



Sandstone



Marble And Slate



Others

The dimension stone market share growth by the limestone segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing global emphasis on emission-free construction is expected to increase the adoption of limestone in other key markets such as China and India.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

The high investments in infrastructure projects are expected to lead to a high growth rate in the construction industry. This will facilitate the dimension stone market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Dimension Stone Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist dimension stone market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dimension stone market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dimension stone market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dimension stone market vendors

Dimension Stone Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.87 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Italy, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aditya Stonex, Aro Granite Industries Ltd., Artgo Holdings Ltd., Asian Granito India Ltd., Avid Marbles and Granites Pvt. Ltd., Caesarstone Ltd., FHL Kiriakidis Group, Fox Marble Holdings Plc, Haique, HMG Stones, Levantina and Mineral Associates SA, MGT Stone Co., Mohawk Industries Inc., Pokarna Ltd., Prem Marbles, Qingdao Haipuya Construction Material Group, Regatta Granites India, RK Marbles, Shubh Marbles and Granite, and Sonnet Stone Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Limestone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Limestone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Limestone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Limestone - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Limestone - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Granite - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Granite - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Granite - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Granite - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Granite - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Sandstone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Sandstone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Sandstone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Sandstone - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Sandstone - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Marble and slate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Marble and slate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Marble and slate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Marble and slate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Marble and slate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aro Granite Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Aro Granite Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Aro Granite Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Aro Granite Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Aro Granite Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Artgo Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Artgo Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Artgo Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Artgo Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Asian Granito India Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Asian Granito India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Asian Granito India Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Asian Granito India Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Caesarstone Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Caesarstone Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Caesarstone Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Caesarstone Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 FHL Kiriakidis Group

Exhibit 114: FHL Kiriakidis Group - Overview



Exhibit 115: FHL Kiriakidis Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: FHL Kiriakidis Group - Key offerings

10.8 Fox Marble Holdings Plc

Exhibit 117: Fox Marble Holdings Plc - Overview



Exhibit 118: Fox Marble Holdings Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Fox Marble Holdings Plc - Key offerings

10.9 Levantina and Mineral Associates SA

Exhibit 120: Levantina and Mineral Associates SA - Overview



Exhibit 121: Levantina and Mineral Associates SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Levantina and Mineral Associates SA - Key offerings

10.10 MGT Stone Co.

Exhibit 123: MGT Stone Co. - Overview



Exhibit 124: MGT Stone Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: MGT Stone Co. - Key offerings

10.11 Mohawk Industries Inc.

Exhibit 126: Mohawk Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Mohawk Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Mohawk Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Mohawk Industries Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Pokarna Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Pokarna Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Pokarna Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Pokarna Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Pokarna Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

