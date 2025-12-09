Dimensional 3D Wall Art and 3D Printing Poised to Reshape 2026 Design Cycles, Announces Artist Michelle Larsen

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artist and technique originator Michelle Larsen announces a major shift for 2026: dimensional 3D wall art and 3D-printable sculptural design are emerging as significant forces shaping upcoming design trends in retail décor, commercial interiors, and cinematic visual environments.

Larsen is internationally recognized for inventing her 3D Paper Sculpted Painting technique, where artworks rise up to six inches from the canvas. She notes a rapid industry move toward depth, relief, and tactile visual impact. "Dimensional art is beginning to shape the next design cycle," Larsen says. "Demand is shifting toward texture and form, and my work has lived in that direction for over fifteen years."

This announcement serves as an industry signal rather than a product launch. As large-format 3D printing and commercial relief manufacturing advance, Larsen's sculptural originals are increasingly suited for commercial translation and scalable production. Each project begins with a hand-sculpted painting that becomes the physical model for 3D scanning or depth mapping, enabling adaptation for retail wall art collections, hospitality installations, theaters, and branded environments.

Larsen's dimensional work has earned international recognition, including features in ArtTour International Magazine, multiple "Top 60 Masters of Contemporary Art" honors, and a Times Square NASDAQ billboard appearance. Her paintings—known for merging depth, motion, and emotional resonance—have been exhibited in New York, Miami, Las Vegas, Dallas, and France.

"Design teams and retailers are actively looking for what's next," says Clara Whitmore, Public Relations Director for Michelle Larsen Studios. "Michelle's dimensional originals offer exactly that: a new visual language positioned for commercial scale."

A video gallery showcasing Larsen's 3D dimensional paintings—captured from multiple angles to reveal depth and relief—is available here:

https://www.canva.com/design/DAG6R4e2kho/YfyZRwPRSGqy8e6IkVoXtw/watch?utm_content=DAG6R4e2kho&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=uniquelinks&utlId=hc58dd97864

Access the complete video media kit, including commercial applications, video gallery, biography, and awards. To view click the following link:

https://www.canva.com/design/DAG5vvojojw/YpHXF450lW4ogVGGY6Ycvw/view?utlId=ha702bef155

As design culture turns toward tactile, high-impact, 3D-forward aesthetics, Larsen's dimensional approach offers a clear direction for brands and designers seeking sculptural presence, visual depth, and scalable artistic innovation in 2026.

