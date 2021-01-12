Dimensional Innovations Names Jeff Mikes New Corporate Practice Director

KANSAS CITY, Miss., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimensional Innovations (DI) is proud to announce it has named Jeff Mikes as Practice Director to spearhead growth with large Corporate clients. With over 20 years in the digital, technology and design industries, Mikes will partner with clients to drive experience innovation in workplaces and headquarters, sales centers, experiential marketing, retail, and branded environments.

"DI is an industry leader in experience design and build, so I'm thrilled to be joining the team and expanding our footprint in corporate America," said Mikes. "Developing a brand's story and igniting conversation through engaging experiences can help clients deepen relationships with new and existing customers, retain talented employees, and reinforce brand position in crowded industries. I'm excited to help create those lasting impacts for our corporate partners. There's tremendous opportunity in 2021 to evolve the spaces in which we live, work, and play - and DI has all the capabilities under one roof to deliver that transformation for clients."

Prior to joining DI, Mikes led numerous companies in business development, client strategy, financial growth and operational infrastructure. Most recently, Mikes served as Business Lead at Second Story, a network of experiential design studios elevating the art of storytelling across cultural and brand landscapes. In his new role, Mikes will head the business' practice from Atlanta.

"Jeff brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team and within the corporate space," said Michele Vance, Chief Client Officer, Dimensional Innovations. "Positive, immersive experiences are more important now than ever before, especially within the corporate built environment. Jeff will help DI's business partners maximize impact by telling their stories in authentic, meaningful ways."

DI's corporate practice intentionally integrates the functionality of space and benefit of technology to reinforce a company's story, immersing both clients and employees while driving revenue and partnerships. To learn more about their corporate impact, visit dimin.com/expertise/corporate/ .

About Dimensional Innovations

Dimensional Innovations, an experience design, technology, and fabrication firm with a national presence, partners with professional and collegiate sports franchises, Fortune 500 companies and brands, entertainment giants, and world-renowned hospitals to develop engaging experiences within a physical space. A team of brand strategists, animators, fabricators, interior designers, graphic designers, architects, interactive and environmental designers, and digital engineers collaborate together in 210,000-square-feet of design and fabrication space to create some of the most talked about experiences across the country.

