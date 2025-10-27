Dimensional Innovations Releases Exhibit Details for Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library

With exactly 250 days until the library's grand opening, DI, a leader in experience design, continues partnership with the venue's architects & designers, bringing the history of the 26th U.S. president to life

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With 250 days until a July 4, 2026 opening, Dimensional Innovations (DI), a leading experience design and fabrication firm, today released new details of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library's exhibits in Medora, N.D., part of a $450 million, nearly 100,000-square-foot project. Blending innovation and storytelling, the library's design is crafted to captivate visitors, historians and parkgoers alike.

Dimensional Innovations has announced further details on its exhibit work for the soon-to-open Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. (Image: Library of Congress | Renderings: Snohetta)

DI has worked closely with the lead designers and architects on the project, including Snohetta,JLG Architects, Local Projects and Future of Storytelling to bring Theodore Roosevelt's unique military, presidential and exploration experiences to life. The library will include elements never before seen across the 16 current presidential libraries and museums.

The space will provide immersive, tangible touchpoints to give visitors the opportunity to relive Roosevelt's presidency, as well as his pre- and post-presidency days. This includes everything from the battlefields of the Spanish-American War to the Oval Office and his exploration through untamed wilderness. The library will contain eight distinct Experience Galleries connected through a central "spine," each of which explores key periods of the president's life – in everything from his time as a sickly child to his later years.

"Theodore Roosevelt lived one of the most remarkable and adventurous lives of any American president," said Edward F. O'Keefe, CEO of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. "Bringing Dimensional Innovations' creativity and craftsmanship to this project is a natural fit. Capturing the spirit of a man who lived more than a century ago is no small task, but thanks to their vision and dedication, visitors to Medora will experience Roosevelt's life and legacy in a way that is both inspiring and unforgettable."

The library's exterior has been designed to blend seamlessly with the rolling hills of the surrounding Badlands region. It also reflects Roosevelt's love of nature, and his role in expanding the country's National Park System. DI's fabrication work also adheres to the facility's goal of achieving "Living Building" certification, a rare distinction shared by only about 30 other buildings worldwide; it marks a facility's commitment to incredibly high sustainability efforts.

"There are an incredible amount of talented designers, engineers and other creatives pouring their efforts into this project, and we are honored to be bringing each of their carefully designed and crafted elements together," said Tucker Trotter, CEO of Dimensional Innovations. "Visitors will get to learn 'from' Theodore Roosevelt rather than 'about' him as they traverse adventure galleries which map back to several of the former president's key mantras – 'Dare Greatly,' 'Think Boldly,' and 'Care Deeply.' Our work also helps provide rich historical context and explain why Roosevelt's deeds still resonate more than 115 years after leaving office."

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library is slated to open in Medora on July 4, 2026, as the nation celebrates its next milestone – the 250th anniversary of its founding.

More information on the project – including construction updates, images and other new features – can be found at www.trlibrary.com .

About Dimensional Innovations

Dimensional Innovations, an experience design, technology and fabrication firm with a national presence, partners with professional and collegiate sports franchises, Fortune 500 companies and brands, entertainment giants, and world-renowned hospitals to develop engaging experiences within a physical space. A team of brand strategists, animators, fabricators, interior designers, graphic designers, architects, interactive and environmental designers, and digital engineers collaborate together in 200,000 square feet of design and fabrication space to create some of the most talked-about experiences across the country. Dimensional Innovations is headquartered in Kansas City and has offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis and Denver. More information can be found at www.dimin.com .

About the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library is being built in Medora, N.D., and is expected to open on July 4, 2026, the 250th anniversary of the United States. This will be a library and museum truly like no other. Designed by the international architectural firm Snøhetta, the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library will be the only carbon-neutral presidential library and will function in harmony with the unique ecology that surrounds it, being a model of self-sufficiency. More information can be found at www.trlibrary.com.

