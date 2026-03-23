Dimer Health Raises $13.5 Million To Rebuild Post-Discharge Care With Clinician-Led AI

Round led by Team8 and Bill Ackman's Table Management, with participation from Silver Circle, and TechAviv

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimer Health, a clinician-led, AI-native Transitional Care Medicine company, today announced $13.5 million in Series A financing led by Team8 and Bill Ackman's Table Management, with participation from existing investors Silver Circle and TechAviv. The round brings total funding to nearly $20 million and will support national expansion of Dimer's dedicated post-discharge clinical service line, now operating across eight states.

Hospital care has modernized. The 30 days after discharge have not.

Image Credit: Dimer Health

Nearly half of hospital readmissions occur within the first 14 days after discharge, the most clinically vulnerable period of recovery. Yet patients often wait weeks for follow-up care, leaving a critical gap in oversight during the time they are most at risk. These breakdowns in care transitions contribute to an estimated $52-62 billion in annual readmission costs across the U.S. healthcare system.

Dimer Health was founded to close this gap by building a new clinical model purpose-built for the post-discharge window.

The company combines an AI-powered front door with a physician-led Transitional Care practice designed exclusively for recovery at home. Its proprietary clinical AI system, AiME, developed by clinicians and grounded in physician-validated protocols, engages patients in real time, interpreting symptoms within the context of each individual's medical history, medications, and comorbidities. AiME continuously detects emerging risk signals and seamlessly escalates patients to a dedicated Transitionist when medical intervention is needed.

Each Transitionist, a licensed clinician, owns the episode of care from discharge through recovery, delivering structured, accountable oversight that extends far beyond traditional telehealth. The result is scalable, intelligent, and physician-directed recovery support during the most critical phase of the patient journey.

Dimer has delivered exceptional results across both patient outcomes and business growth. The company now operates across eight states, with early adoption partners spanning 28 facilities and a leading regional payor. Working alongside health systems and payors, Dimer's Transitional Care platform has driven up to a 67% reduction in unnecessary readmissions, maintained a Net Promoter Score above 90, and sustained 30% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth for four consecutive quarters.

"The hospitalist did not exist before 1996. Today there are more than 60,000. That specialty emerged because outcomes were proven and the system adapted. The Transitionist is next." said Caroline Hodge, PA-C, MS, MBA, CEO and Co-Founder of Dimer Health.

Hodge, formerly National Vice President of Clinical Operations at DocGo and National Vice President for Advanced Practice Providers at Envision Healthcare, spent 18 years in emergency medicine. She also experienced post-discharge vulnerability firsthand as a stage 3 cancer patient. She founded Dimer Health alongside Gidon Coussin, DMSc, PA-C and Sarig Reichert who leads the company's Product and Engineering, to deliver continuous, structured medical oversight during the post-discharge window, when patients are most at risk and least supported.

"Some of healthcare's biggest failures happen in the days after patients leave the hospital. Dimer Health is addressing that gap with a clinically rigorous, AI-enabled model that improves outcomes when patients are most vulnerable. We invested because Dimer is building the infrastructure for post-discharge care, and the team has already validated the model through disciplined execution and measurable impact. said Sarit Firon, Managing Partner at Team8.

Series A capital will support expansion of Dimer's Transitionist Model, further development of AiME's predictive capabilities and workflow automation, deepening of health system and payor partnerships, and the launch of advancements that bring legacy discharge processes into alignment with today's expectations for connected, patient-centric support.

About Dimer Health

Dimer Health is a clinician-led, AI-native Transitional Care Medicine company focused on the post-discharge period. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, Dimer operates as a dedicated clinical service line embedded within health systems and payor networks. By combining licensed Transitionists with proprietary AI infrastructure, the company delivers continuous medical oversight from hospital discharge through recovery. Dimer's model reduces preventable readmissions, improves patient outcomes, and aligns with value-based care. For more information, visit www.dimerhealth.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Estes

Outlier Partners

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SOURCE Dimer Health