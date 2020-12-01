Dimer's GermFalcon Recognized In TIME's Best Inventions Of 2020

TIME's prestigious list recognizes products, software, and services that solve compelling and timely problems in innovative ways. Products are nominated from both TIME editors and correspondents around the world as well as through online applications. Products are then selected based on originality, effectiveness, ambition and impact.

This award comes just 5 months after Dimer and Honeywell announced their global strategic partnership with the ultimate goal of deploying Dimer IP prior to every flight around the world - raising the bar of what's possible for passenger and crew safety. Since inking the partnership, the GermFalcon is already helping to protect passengers on JetBlue, Qatar Airways, Azul Airways, and Bulgaria Air - with more airlines on the way.

"When we first started exploring UVC technology in our basement 10-years ago, our focus was to help reduce the annual spread of influenza associated with commercial travel. While we knew our solutions were ready for any infection prevention emergency, we had no idea the impact we'd have on protecting peoples' lives during the Coronavirus pandemic. It's an honor to have our research and efforts recognized as one of TIME's Best Inventions. We are eager to continue revolutionizing surface disinfection with the goal of enhancing safety standards everywhere." - Elliot M. Kreitenberg (Co-founder & President)

