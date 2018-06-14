Dimethicone Market 2018 Global Forecasts With Trends and Demands Growing at a CAGR of 0.1% During 2018-2025

Global Dimethicone Market Report 2018 market research provides industry overview and analysis with 2025 Dimethicone market forecasts as well as company profile, product picture and specification with capacity production, price, cost, production value and more for major manufacturers. Complete report on Dimethicone market spread across 98 pages, providing analysis of 14 major companies supported with 131 tables and figures is now available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1491184-global-dimethicone-market-research-report-2018.html .

Dimethicone, also called Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS), belongs to a group of polymeric organosilicon substances that are commonly referred to as silicones. Dimethicone is the most widely used silicon-based organic polymer, and is particularly known for its strange rheological (or flow) properties. It is optically clear, and, in general, is considered to be inert, non-toxic and non-flammable.

Companies profiled in this Dimethicone market research include - Dow Corning, Wacker, Momentive, Shin-Etsu, KCC Basildon, Nusil, Wynca, Blustar, Collin, Dongyue, Hycs, Tinci, Dayi, DX Chemical and others.

Dimethicone Market has many applications due to its performance properties such as low viscosity variety to temperature change, excellent themal stability, low surface tension and excellent dielectric properties, etc. It is mainly used for daily chemical, chemical additive and machinery, etc. In 2015, amount of dimethicone used in daily chemical took about 29.24%. Chemical additive application took about 43.19%. Machinery application took 8.75%.

Dimethicone Market production process is relatively mature. Also, downstream demand for dimethicone is increasing. Theoretically, there should be many manufacturers who produce dimethicone. While the truth is that this market is controlled by several big companies. Dow Corning, Wacker, Momentive and Shin-Etsu are top four manufacturers all over the world. In 2015, production of dimethicone in Dow Corning took about 20.95% of globe. Wacker took 16.74%. Momentive took 7.29% and Shin-Etsu took about 6.95%. In the future, we predict that those three companies will still occupy the mainstream dimethicone market.

The global Dimethicone market is valued at 670 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 680 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.1% during 2018-2025.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dimethicone are as follows:

- History Year: 2013-2017

- Base Year: 2017

- Estimated Year: 2018

- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

