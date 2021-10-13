Dimethyl Carbonate Market size worth $ 1.51 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.48% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Dimethyl Carbonate Market" By Application (Polycarbonate Synthesis, Battery Electrolyte, Solvents, Reagents), By End-User (Plastics, Paints & Coating, Pharmaceutical, Battery), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market size was valued at USD 0.93 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.51 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.48% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=41949

Browse in-depth TOC on "Dimethyl Carbonate Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market Overview

DMC is a chemical which has numerous applications. Generally, it is mainly polymerized in order to form polycarbonates, and polycarbonates are a type of plastics which are known for their impact resistance, optical transparency, as well as high dielectric strength. Traditional production technique of DMC includes the use of toxic gases like carbon monoxide and phosgene, during the production of DMC there is production of some byproducts like sodium chloride which is harmful and that factor may restrict the DMC market growth.

Dimethyl carbonate is the important raw material for the production of polycarbonate and owing to its good polarity, biodegradability ad reactivity it is being used as fuel additives and cleaning agents. Moreover, the rising demand for paints and coating fuels the market growth. In addition, the green synthesis of dimethyl carbonate from carbon dioxide is anticipated to driving the market growth. However, an outbreak of COVID-19 has shown a negative impact on Dimethyl Carbonate Market due to disruption in logistics.

However, permitting guidelines for manufacturing dimethyl carbonate and failure to implement advanced technology to create desirable manufacturing processes is restricting the market growth. Nonetheless, the rising demand for dimethyl carbonate for lithium-ion batteries where dimethyl carbonate acts as an electrolyte is expected to generate huge opportunities over the forecast period. Moreover, use of highly toxic raw material for DMC synthesis restrains the market growth.

Key Developments in Dimethyl Carbonate Market

In July 2019 , Ube Industries has declared that they are increasing the production of DMC to its derivative by opening new plant in the United States . The production capability of DMC will be around 50,000 tons and that of purified DMC will be 30,000 tons.

The major players in the market are Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China), HaiKe Chemical Group Ltd. (China), Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Ube Industries Ltd. (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Arrow Chemical Group Corp. (China) and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market On the basis of Application, End-User, and Geography.

Dimethyl Carbonate Market, By Application

Polycarbonate Synthesis



Battery Electrolyte



Solvents



Reagents



Others

Dimethyl Carbonate Market, By End-User

Plastics



Paints & Coating



Pharmaceutical



Battery



Agrochemicals



Others

Dimethyl Carbonate Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Lithium Mining Market By Product (Lithium Hydroxide, Lithium Carbonate), By Application (Batteries, Glass, Grease, Air Conditioning Equipment), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Magnesium Carbonate Minerals Market By Type (Light, Heavy), By End Use (Chemical Industries, Automotive, Aerospace And Defence, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Ground And Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market By Product (Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC), Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC)), By End-User (Adhesives And Sealants, Paints And Coatings, Paper, Plastic), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Calcite Market By Type (Ground Calcium Carbonate and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate), By Application (Paper, Paints & Coatings, Construction, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top 5 air purification systems combating impurities in surroundings

Visualize Dimethyl Carbonate Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research