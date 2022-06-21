Dimethyl Carbonate Market to hit USD 1.5 billion by 2028, says Global Market Insights Inc.

DMC is a colorless liquid, which is synthesized from carbon monoxide and methanol. It is used as a pharmaceutical intermediate for synthesizing medicines. It is used to make antimicrobial Ciprofloxacin (Cipro), which replaces diethyl malonate, and is also employed in preparing guaifenesin, a muscle relaxant. About 50% of the DMC produced goes into the making of polycarbonates, which is an important component in the production of medical devices.

Pesticides segment will witness over 4.5% CAGR during the forecast timeframe. Dimethyl carbonate is used in pesticides in the form of a solvent and dispersant. It helps in breaking the active ingredients into smaller particles so that they are easily absorbed by crops & plants. The methoxy carbonylation of amines in DMC has high relevance in industrial applications. Carbamate is a useful compound that is widely employed in the synthesis of pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides. Thus, the increasing demand for pesticides will boost the dimethyl carbonate market landscape.

Some major findings of the Dimethyl Carbonate Market report include:

A positive outlook for polycarbonate due to its versatile characteristics is expected to drive market size.

Modernization expenditures in the electric market will positively influence the Asia Pacific market expansion.

market expansion. Dimethyl carbonate players are primarily focusing on product innovation, joint venture, and merger & acquisition strategies for the long run.

Although dimethyl carbonate has various useful applications, they display certain side effects. It can affect when inhaled and may pass through the human skin & cause throat & nose irritation. Direct contact with DMC can irritate the eyes and skin. Continuous exposure can lead to headaches, dizziness, vomiting, nausea, and loss of consciousness. Besides, it is a flammable liquid and a fire hazard. Various chronic health issues occur at some point of time after exposure to dimethyl carbonate that can last for a couple of months & years. It is a potential carcinogen and can also cause fertility issues in humans & animals.

Europe Dimethyl Carbonate Market is set to witness over 5% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. Rising government expenditures together with the revival of the construction industry will drive the regional market outlook. Furthermore, the rising demand for polycarbonate sheets and their application in the pharmaceutical sector will fuel the European market expansion. Significant developments in the automotive industry will further add to the augmented product demand in the region.

Prominent market players operating in the Dimethyl carbonate industry include UBE Corporation, SMC Global, Tangshan Chaoyang Chemical, Merck KgaA and Asahi Kasei.

