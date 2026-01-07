Diminished Value Claims Expert RJ Sweeney is Qualified by a Georgia Court as an Expert Witness in Diminished Value Claims Under Daubert Standard

A Georgia court has determined that the diminished value methodology employed by RJ Sweeney, founder of Wreck Check Atlanta, meets the evidentiary requirements of the Daubert standard. This judicial ruling affirms that Sweeney's approach to calculating vehicle diminished value is reliable and admissible for expert testimony in Georgia courts.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Georgia court has qualified RJ Sweeney, founder of Wreck Check Atlanta, as an expert witness in diminished value claims after determining that his appraisal methodology meets the requirements of the Daubert standard. The court's ruling followed a formal challenge to Sweeney's methodology, which was subjected to judicial scrutiny and found to satisfy Georgia's evidentiary threshold for expert testimony.

The Daubert standard, codified in Georgia under O.C.G.A. § 24-7-702, serves as the legal benchmark for evaluating whether expert testimony is admissible in court proceedings. Under this standard, courts act as gatekeepers to ensure that expert opinions are based on sufficient facts or data, derived from reliable principles and methods, and properly applied to the facts of the case. The standard requires that methodologies be testable, subject to peer review, and generally accepted within the relevant professional community.

In the field of diminished value appraisal, formal judicial testing of methodology under the Daubert standard is uncommon. Many professionals in this space offer appraisal services without having had their methods subjected to the scrutiny of a Daubert hearing. The court's determination in this matter establishes that Sweeney's methodology has been formally evaluated and found to meet the reliability and relevance requirements necessary for admissibility as expert testimony in Georgia litigation.

"Being qualified by the court to provide expert testimony carries a significant responsibility," said RJ Sweeney. "The Daubert standard exists to ensure that expert opinions presented in court are grounded in reliable methodology. Having our approach tested and validated through this process reinforces our commitment to providing appraisals that can withstand legal scrutiny. For attorneys and consumers alike, this means our reports are built on a foundation that has been judicially examined."

For attorneys handling diminished value matters in Georgia, the court qualification of an expert under Daubert can be a material consideration when selecting appraisers for litigation support. Expert testimony that has previously met the Daubert threshold provides assurance that the underlying methodology has already been found admissible by a court of competent jurisdiction.

Wreck Check Atlanta, founded by RJ Sweeney, provides diminished value appraisals, total loss appraisals, and post-repair collision inspections. Sweeney holds ASE certification as a collision repair estimator and has achieved I-CAR Platinum Level 3 status as both an estimator and auto physical damage appraiser—the highest level attainable in these designations. With over 29 years of experience in the collision repair industry, including more than a decade in body shop management, Sweeney is licensed to provide appraisal services in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. He is also a licensed motor vehicle dealer in Georgia. Wreck Check Atlanta is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

