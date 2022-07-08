DIMITRI VEGAS TEAMS WITH DAVID GUETTA, NICOLE SCHERZINGER, & AZTECK FOR HIS SECOND SOLO SINGLE "THE DROP"

ANIMATED VISUAL FOLLOWS THE ARTISTS AS SUPERHEROES RACING IN A FANTASY WORLD FILLED WITH DRAGONS, VOLCANOES & MORE

NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dance music legends Dimitri Vegas & David Guetta are teaming up with American singer & actress Nicole Scherzinger and DJ/Producer Azteck to release the official music video for their addictive house single, "The Drop," available today on YouTube, HERE . The new track is the second official solo single from Dimitri Vegas and is an addictive and uplifting song for the Summer.

The animated music video transforms Dimitri Vegas, David Guetta, Nicole Scherzinger, and Azteck into comic book superhero versions of themselves in an adventurous fantasy world as they race to catch "the drop" while careening past volcanoes, dinosaurs, sea creatures, and more. The visual begins with Scherzinger summoning an energy orb, which floats and turns green before racing away. At that moment, two portals open and our heroes - cartoon versions of Dimitri Vegas and David Guetta - drop down, each in their own futuristic vehicles. Dimitri, in his "Vegas"-plated jet-propelled hover vehicle, races alongside Guetta, who jets in his motorcycle-styled speeder. As they chase the green orb off a ramp, over a dinosaur-embedded volcano, the drop explodes perfectly, just in time to see Guetta leaving his vehicle to catch the orb while flying through the air. Just as he seems to be getting away, Scherzinger transforms into a mythical creature as she trails Guetta's vehicle. The orb falls off the cliff and into the ocean, where a giant sea monster is lurking. Guetta emerges from the flames of his burning vehicle, scarred and weapon in hand, ready to take on the transformed dragon in a field of flames when Dimitri swoops in with his flying car and rescues him with the two flying away. To be continued…

Dimitri Vegas, David Guetta, Nicole Scherzinger, and Azteck have all released numerous hit songs in the past; however, it's the first time the four collaborated together to shake up the music industry. The collaboration of legendary dance music artists Dimitri Vegas and David Guetta with Pop superstar Nicole Scherzinger and new age DJ Azteck make for an ideal song to please their fans, both young and old. "The Drop'' starts with a solid electro drum beat that hits the soul with engaging lyrics by Scherzinger's distinctly harmonious vocals as it draws listeners into a break that head towards the climax of the track and more highly percussive beats. The addictive tune will keep fans fully immersed in its house music vibes as it ends; leaving the listener wanting more of this addictive tune.

Electronic music lovers and fans all over the world know Dimitri "Vegas" Thivaios as half of the monolithic brotherly duo Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike and as ambassador of the worldwide phenomenon, Tomorrowland. He has been voted #1 DJ in the world two times and has previous collaborations with global superstars Daddy Yankee, Natti Natasha, David Guetta, Sebastian Yatra, Armin van Buuren and many more. "The Drop" is Dimitri's second official solo single, following " Pull Me Closer ," which was released in March of 2021.

French DJ and producer David Guetta has over 50 million record sales globally, with more than 14 billion streams, and was voted the number one DJ in the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs poll several times. David has been active for many years in the music industry, where he's built a recognizable name as a dance music pioneer and icon, but still continues to evolve his sound and work with the hottest artists of the moment. The most recent artists David has worked with include Becky Hill, Joel Corry, Robin Schulz, MORTEN, and more. Guetta has won two Grammy Awards, an American Music Award and a Billboard Music Award for his work.

Nicole Scherzinger is a multiple award-winning, multi-platinum selling performer, singer, actress, dancer and television personality, selling over 37 million singles worldwide and 16 million records as a solo artist. Formerly a member of one of the world's best-selling music groups of all time, selling over 55 million record worldwide, she has graced the iconic stages of London's West End and Madison Square Garden, voiced the character Sina in Disney's animated blockbuster 'Moana,' starred in ABC's remake of 'Dirty Dancing,' and most recently was the resident panelist on the runaway TV phenomenon, The Masked Singer on FOX. Producer/DJ Azteck has had a rapid ascent to success in a short space of time, having contributed writing and producer credits of hit songs with some of the biggest names in music. He closed 2020 with the bilingual anthem 'Do It!' alongside No 1 Dj's Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Mexican singer and influencer Kimberly Loaiza, which received over 40 million views on TikTok in the first 24 hours of its release.

Electronic music lovers and fans all over the world know Dimitri "Vegas" Thivaios as half of the monolithic brotherly duo "Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike" and as ambassador of the worldwide phenomenon, Tomorrowland.

Voted "#1 DJs of the World" once again in 2019, the brothers are superstars in the electronic music scene that earned the adoration of crowds around the globe. Clocking up more than 25 million fans on social media, combined with billions of music streams and video views of their over-the-top live performances and music videos. Apart from his established career as an electronic music artist, Dimitri has also been fully committed to his career as an actor in the recent years and has been actively writing, producing and even directing. With a lot more exciting news ready to be announced in the future, his passion for film and the movie industry will hit the spotlight even more in 2022.

Musical trailblazer David Guetta is an international icon. Receiving his 10th GRAMMY nomination in 2021 for 'Hero', his collaboration with Afrojack, Guetta was also nominated for 3 Brit Awards, voted the world's best DJ in the coveted DJ Mag 'Top 100' poll and the best electronic artist at the MTV Europe Music Awards, both for the second year running, capping off another incredible year for the dance music visionary. He is up for a further three nominations at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, for Dance Act of the Year and Dance Song of the Year for his global smash hits 'Heartbreak Anthem' and 'Bed'.

Maintaining an epic level of quality for his live streams during the pandemic and lockdown, he hosted his iconic United At Home series, a number of unforgettable concerts from Paris' Louvre Museum, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the Icon Brickell in Miami, and atop the Rockefeller Center, raising $2 million in donations for numerous charities. With clubs and festivals finally open, Guetta is set to start his Residency at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas at the beginning of April, and is ready to perform at the world's biggest festivals and events over the summer including Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Creamfields, Lollapalooza and in Ibiza, with many more to be announced.

So far this year he has released a variety of collaborations including a unique remix of Kodak Black's smash hit 'Super Gremlin' which saw him venture further into the hip-hop world, and 'Silver Screen' with Felix da Housecat and Miss Kittin, in honour of the 50th anniversary of the iconic Smiley brand.

Despite the global challenges of the last couple of years there has never been a dull moment, with him scoring a global hit with 'Heartbreak Anthem' alongside Little Mix and Galantis and other smashes including 'If You Really Love Me', 'Bed' with Joel Corry, and 'Remember' with Becky Hill, sending him to #9 most streamed artist on Spotify globally. He also released a 2021 remix of his classic 'Memories' after it unexpectedly went viral on Tik Tok and turned his hand to an official remix of the global Coldplay and BTS smash, 'My Universe'.

A master creative across genres, Guetta has gone from strength to strength with his underground-focused Future Rave project alongside Morten, releasing the atmospheric 'Permanence' as his first single of 2022. Additionally he returned to his uncompromising Jack Back alias for 'Supercycle' with Citizen Kain and Kiko. Celebrating 10 years of his massive 'Titanium' collaboration with Sia, Guetta released new remixes, including a mind-blowing Future Rave version.

With over 14 billion global streams, 50 million records sold worldwide and two Grammy awards to his name, David Guetta demonstrates time and time again why he is the most cherished electronic artist of our generation.

Nicole Scherzinger is a multiple award-winning, multi-platinum selling performer, singer, actress, dancer and television personality, selling over 37 million singles worldwide and 16 million records as a solo artist. Formerly a member of one of the worlds best-selling music groups of all time, selling over 55 million record worldwide, she has graced the stages of London's West End, performed at Madison Square Garden, voiced the character Sina in Disney's animated blockbuster 'Moana,' starred in ABC's remake of 'Dirty Dancing,' and most recently was the resident panelist on the runaway TV phenomenon, The Masked Singer on FOX.

The British/Dutch producer and DJ Azteck has had a rapid ascent to success in a short amount of time.

Nevertheless, his experience in the music scene is enormous, as he has written and produced music for some major names out there. In addition, he collaborated on a large number of hits with some of the greatest names in the music industry, such as Armin van Buuren, Hardwell, Tiesto, Galantis, Benny Benassi, Lost Frequencies, Don Diablo, Sofia Carson, Pitbull, Wiz Khalifa and many more.

After operating at the top of the music industry, he took his first steps in 2020 and released music under his own name for the first time with his debut single 'Endlessly', which was a collaboration with AVIAN GRAYS on Armada Music. Azteck then followed up with a joint release with Hayden James titled 'Waves of Gold', followed by a team-up with EDM titan Afrojack and Chico Rose for 'Speechless'. Azteck closed 2020 with the bilingual anthem 'Do It' alongside former world No.1 DJ's Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Mexican singer and influencer Kimberly Loaiza. A career-defining moment for Azteck, 'Do It' cemented the Belgian artist's position as 'one to watch' thanks to the single growing global attention. Upon its release, 'Do It' received over 40 million views on TikTok in the first 24 hours and has since received over 252 million TikTok views, 45 million YouTube views and more than 12 million streams on Spotify.

2021 was a challenging year for many, however Azteck drew creativity and strength from it and released 'We'll be Dancing Soon', a follow-up collaboration between Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Angemi, which got selected by global beverage markers Coca-Cola to be a part of a European campaign. This campaign also featured Reggaeton superstar Maluma and Swedish pop queen Zara Larsson and was present in a host of countries that included Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Malta, Poland, Romania, Russia, Switzerland, and Ukraine. Later that year he also released 'Dance Tonight' with Timmy Trumpet and Darren Styles and 'Heaven' with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike in 2022. From working with some of music's biggest names to being featured in campaigns for household brands, Azteck's early steps into making an impact all on his own have been nothing short of breathtaking. He will proudly present that impact this summer on festival grounds such as Neversea, Brisa Beach Party and the Holy Grounds of Tomorrowland. In addition, there are still a lot of upcoming releases on the agenda including artists as KSMR, Armin Van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, David Guetta and many more.

