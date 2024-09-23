Dimopoulos Bruggemann, P.C. Opens New Fifth Avenue Office

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrimonial and family law firm Dimopoulos Bruggemann, P.C. is pleased to announce the opening of a new Manhattan office at 745 Fifth Avenue. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for the firm, which has been delivering its hallmark personalized service to clients for more than two decades from its Westchester County headquarters.

Dimopoulos Bruggemann, P.C. will maintain their client-centric approach with the opening of the new location. From start to finish, clients work directly with the firm's partners, ensuring continuity, accountability, and the highest level of advocacy. The new office expands the firm's capacity to assist New York City clients and meet the growing demand for their expertise.

"As we open this new office, our commitment to providing top-tier legal representation and personalized attention remains stronger than ever," said Gus Dimopoulos, Esq., the firm's managing partner. "We are now in a position to better serve our clients' evolving needs with greater convenience and flexibility."

Atty Bruggemann, partner at Dimopoulos Bruggemann, P.C., added, "With two locations, we can better serve clients across the region, offering more accessibility during some of the most challenging times in their lives. Whether it's a contentious divorce, difficult custody dispute, or complex financial negotiations, we guide them through these challenges to secure the most favorable outcome possible."

The attorneys of Dimopoulos Bruggemann, P.C. have earned a reputation for handling some of the most complex matrimonial cases on record. Known for their expertise in high-net-worth divorce, child custody and support, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, and matrimonial appeals, the firm excels at securing equitable resolutions that serve their clients' best interests.

Dimopoulos Bruggemann, P.C. is located at 745 Fifth Avenue, Suite 500 in New York, N.Y. and 73 Main Street, Suite 1 in Tuckahoe, N.Y. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please call 212-500-1778 or visit www.dimolaw.com.

About Dimopoulos Bruggemann, P.C.

Dimopoulos Bruggemann, P.C. is a prominent matrimonial and family law firm specializing in high-net-worth divorces. For more than 20 years, the firm has been a trusted source for strategic counsel and innovative solutions when matters seem insurmountable. With offices in New York City and Westchester County, N.Y., Dimopoulos Bruggemann, P.C. offers clients personalized service and direct access to its partners throughout the entire process. The firm concentrates its practice on divorce; child custody and support; prenuptial and postnuptial agreements; and matrimonial appeals. Dimopoulos Bruggemann, P.C. also serves Putnam, Dutchess, Rockland, and Orange Counties. For more information, visit the firm online at www.dimolaw.com.

