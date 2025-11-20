Dimora Medical Reaffirms Long-Term Commitment to Pressure Injury Patients on Worldwide Pressure Injury Prevention Day

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Observed annually on the third Thursday of November each year, Worldwide Pressure Injury Prevention Day serves as a global reminder of the urgent need to prevent pressure injuries, also known as pressure ulcers or bedsores, among vulnerable populations. Established by the National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel (NPIAP) and supported by organizations worldwide, the day aims to raise public awareness, promote evidence-based prevention strategies, and highlight the importance of early intervention for individuals at risk, including those who are bedridden, wheelchair users, and older adults. As the world marks this year's observance, Dimora Medical, a continuous innovator in high-end medical care supplies, reaffirms its long-standing commitment to pressure injury patients and the caregivers who support them, emphasizing its role as a dedicated partner in advanced chronic care.

The significance of this global awareness day continues to grow as healthcare systems confront the rising prevalence of pressure injuries. Evidence from U.S. federal healthcare data indicates that hospital-acquired pressure injuries occur at a rate of approximately 4.5%. These injuries are associated with longer hospital stays, elevated risk of complications, and increased mortality, underscoring a major clinical and economic burden. Research examining preventive strategies has further highlighted the importance of proactive skin protection. Research comparing silicone foam dressings with traditional prevention protocols suggests that silicone foam may offer superior results when used as a prophylactic measure, providing a promising avenue for both prevention and early-stage intervention.

Against this backdrop, Dimora's silicone foam dressing offers an effective solution for individuals at risk of pressure-related skin damage. Designed for both healing support and comfort, the dressing uses a five-layer construction that absorbs up to fifteen times its weight in exudate, maintains optimal moisture balance, and provides a protective external barrier. Its medical-grade hypoallergenic silicone contact layer adheres gently to dry skin without sticking to moist wound beds, helping reduce pain and minimize trauma during dressing changes.

The semi-permeable polyurethane film is waterproof and breathable, allowing oxygen and vapor exchange while blocking fluids and lowering cross-infection risk. A thick foam core, fluid-locking layer, and nonwoven distribution layer work together to prevent maceration, extend wear time, and streamline daily care. Suitable for a broad range of moderately to heavily exuding wounds, including pressure ulcers, surgical sites, leg ulcers, and burns, the dressing is widely used across hospitals, senior care facilities, hospices, and home care environments.

As Worldwide Pressure Injury Prevention Day highlights the importance of prevention, education, and patient-centered care, Dimora reaffirms its dedication to protecting skin integrity and supporting those at risk. This commitment extends beyond product performance, reflecting a broader focus on dignity, comfort, and quality of life. Through clinically informed design and reliable support, the brand strives to remain a trusted partner to patients and caregivers, advancing compassionate and effective care in line with the spirit of this global observance.

