Dimora Medical Supports NPIAP 2026 Annual Conference as Exclusive Opening Ceremony Sponsor

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From February 26 to 27, the NPIAP 2026 Annual Conference was held in the United States, bringing together leading clinicians, researchers, and healthcare professionals to advance the prevention and management of pressure injuries. Dimora Medical, a continuous innovator in high-end medical care supplies, participated as the exclusive sponsor of the conference opening ceremony, joining the organizer in spotlighting pressure injury prevention, clinical best practices, and long-term support for affected patients and caregivers.

The conference was organized by the National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel (NPIAP), an independent, not-for-profit professional organization internationally recognized for its leadership in pressure injury prevention and treatment. Through education, research, public policy engagement, and the development of clinical guidelines and product standards, NPIAP serves as an authoritative resource for healthcare professionals, government agencies, and the public. Its mission is to act as the leading voice in pressure injury prevention and healing, while its long-term vision is to end human suffering caused by pressure injuries.

During the opening ceremony, conference chair Dr. David Brienza expressed appreciation for Dimora Medical's support, emphasizing that the sponsorship reflects a shared commitment to advancing care for patients at risk of pressure injuries. As an international wound care brand dedicated to making home care easy, Dimora Medical supports the full wound‑care journey through its comprehensive "Clean, Treat, Repair" system—from gentle wound cleansers to advanced dressings and scar‑care solutions.

Through the conference, experts delivered presentations and participated in discussions covering a wide range of topics, highlighting emerging research and practical tools to improve outcomes across diverse patient populations. Dimora Medical's presence at the conference reflected an ongoing focus on pressure injury prevention and patient-centered care. By supporting a forum dedicated to education, research exchange, and professional collaboration, the brand reinforced its interest in contributing to broader efforts that prioritize prevention, clinical effectiveness, and quality of life for vulnerable populations.

As the NPIAP 2026 Annual Conference concluded, discussions consistently returned to a shared goal: reducing the burden of pressure injuries through knowledge, innovation, and collective action. The partnership highlighted during the opening ceremony served as a reminder that progress in prevention and management depends on sustained engagement across disciplines and sectors, united by a commitment to improving patient outcomes and alleviating human suffering.

