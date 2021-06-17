Dims. Further Democratizes Design, Allowing The Public To Invest In The Brand

Founded in 2018 by Eugene Kim, Dims. started with a singular goal in mind — to democratize design. Dims. provides original, high-quality designer products at the fairest possible prices, in an effort to transform design from aspirational to accessible. Through an unparalleled combination of quality, attention to design, and diversity, Dims. continues to seek a future for the design industry that is much more eclectic and equitable.

Aligning with Dims.'s values, Republic allows the public to access highly vetted private investment opportunities in order to level the playing field for entrepreneurs and investors. Less than 3% of startups that apply are admitted through Republic's due diligence and investment committee, before being added to the site. Republic allows individuals at all levels of wealth to invest alongside famed angels and VCs, and itself invests in every startup listed on the platform.

"At Dims., we pride ourselves on serving and empowering the members of our community — whether that be our partners, suppliers, customers or the design community at large," says Kim. "We chose to launch on Republic to give our community the opportunity to invest in us, and because Republic's mission to democratize startup investing is culturally aligned with our desire for diverse, democratic design."

Experiencing rapid growth over the last year, Dims. originally launched with four tables designed in collaboration with four design studios from around the world, and now offers nearly thirty products from a growing group of the world's top emerging designers. Recent launches include their first upholstered product, the Alfa Sofa by Takagi Homstvedt , and a limited-edition collaboration with famed colorist Ellen Van Dusen on their best-selling Cleo Chair by Stine Aas . As the company grows, it continues to explore new ways to add value to the design community, as well as encourage progress and inclusion at the leading edge of design.

In conjunction with this new venture, Dims. will be introducing a membership program for loyal customers. Any new customer can sign up for the program to receive 15% savings on all Dims. furniture for a full year, in exchange for a $100 annual membership fee. Any customer who has purchased in the past will automatically be grandfathered into the program without paying the fee.

For more information on Dims. and its offerings, please visit www.dims.world or follow along on Instagram, @dims . To invest in Dims. via Republic, please visit www.republic.co/dims .

About Dims.

Dims. is a contemporary furnishings brand headquartered in Los Angeles and partnering with a diverse roster of the world's top emerging designers. Dims. views design as a vehicle for culture, and the objects it produces as a form of cultural dialogue. The company is committed to the highest quality in every facet of its business, from the originality of its designs, to the sustainability of its manufacturing, to the experience it delivers to its customers. The company's core offering comprises flexible furniture and objects for use in domestic, work and public environments.

Legal disclaimer: Dims. is considering an offering of securities exempt from registration under the Securities Act and this communication is made to gauge interest in the potential securities offering pursuant to Regulation Crowdfunding Rule 206. Note that no money or other consideration is being solicited, and if sent in response, will not be accepted. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement is filed and only through a registered intermediary's platform. Any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance is given after the Form C is filed. Any person's indication of interest is non-binding and involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.

SOURCE Dims.

Related Links

https://www.dims.world

