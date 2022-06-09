DIN rail-mountable, universally applicable EMC Filters for universal use

The new EMC filters for power supply systems are available with push-in and screw connection technology. The filter for signal circuits is only available with the fast push-in connection technology. The new EMC filters of the FIL-1S product family are used to protect sensitive equipment from conducted, high-frequency interference. Additional PE clamping points improve the filter effect in the case of high-frequency interference between the active cores and the ground potential. In this way, an EMC-optimized installation and improved protection effect is also achieved with EMC filters in plastic housings.

With SFP2-1S EMC filters with integrated overvoltage protection circuitry are available. With SFP2-1S, the revised circuitry protects against overvoltages on both the input and output sides of the filter. The SFP2-1S EMC filters are available in an EMC-optimized metal housing.

