DIN TAI FUNGⓇ CELEBRATES LUNAR NEW YEAR WITH RED ENVELOPE GIVEAWAY AND MENU FILLED WITH LUCKY DISHES

Dine-in guests at participating Din Tai Fung locations will be gifted lucky red envelopes containing good fortune, including a gift of Soy "longevity" Noodles appetizer and a Golden Ticket surprise.

The Michelin-recognized brand curates a delectable line-up of its classic dishes that symbolize well-wishes for Lunar New Year.

ARCADIA, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Din Tai FungⓇ, the globally beloved restaurant brand known for the art of the Xiao Long Bao and hospitality excellence, is celebrating the Year of the Dragon with in-store gifts of luck and prosperity coupled with its classic menu filled with auspicious dishes for Lunar New Year. Din Tai Fung also brings the rich traditions of the holiday to life through its first short-film about celebration, connection and culture.

In a first for the brand, Din Tai Fung releases a Lunar New Year short film that highlights the intention of togetherness inspired by the holiday and the brand’s purpose of inspiring appreciation of culture. Din Tai Fung dine-in guests will receive red envelopes with an insert calendar providing fun background on Lunar New Year and the lucky foods found on Din Tai Fung's menu.

Red Envelopes of Lucky Gifts:

A nod to the traditional custom of Lunar New Year, red envelopes (also known as hóngbāo) will be distributed to every guest that dines in beginning Feb. 8 thru Feb. 12, while supplies last, at all Din Tai Fung U.S. locations, except for Las Vegas.* Inside each envelope is a gift of a Soy Noodle appetizer, symbolizing long life, that can be redeemed during a future visit, and a February calendar insert highlighting the lucky dishes loved by Din Tai Fung guests.

Din Tai Fung reservations are known to be difficult to come by, let alone during the holidays! Now, one guest per restaurant will have the chance to win extra good fortune in the form of a Golden Ticket within their red envelope. The Golden Ticket grants access to the restaurant's VIP Reservation Concierge Service, which allows guaranteed and easier access to reservations for parties up to six through the end of the year.**

"Lunar New Year is a significant holiday for Din Tai Fung, as it honors our heritage and gives us an opportunity to share our culture and story with more people," said Jessica Chao, Vice President of Brand Marketing and Communications, Din Tai Fung North America. "It is not only a time for gathering with family and friends, but also a holiday that celebrates generosity– wishing prosperity for all in the new year. We are looking forward to sharing this sentiment in fun ways to surprise and delight the guests dining in with us this season."

The Stories We Tell: Din Tai Fung has crafted a video-driven marketing campaign, a first-ever for the brand, inspired by the restaurant company's cultural roots and purpose – to bring people together to inspire appreciation of culture. The short film follows a young woman's story of gratitude and creating new traditions through celebrations of old traditions with her best friend's family.

A Menu of Auspicious Foods: Din Tai Fung will share with guests a selection of menu items with special meaning for the New Year period that impart prosperity, longevity, laughter, growth and treasure.

"Food plays an important role in how we connect with one another and show our appreciation to one another while sharing a meal," said Corporate Chef James Fu, Din Tai Fung North America. "Several symbolic dishes can be found on Din Tai Fung's menu, including dumplings for prosperity, wontons for treasure, rice cakes for growth, noodles for longevity, and shrimp for laughter. We hope our guests will come partake in the Lunar New Year tradition with us and spread well-wishes of the Year of the Dragon to others as well."

* Valid for one (1) time use at participating Din Tai Fung locations, except for Las Vegas, with a minimum table purchase of $20 for dine-in only. Offer expires March 31, 2024. Offer cannot be copied or transferred, cannot be redeemed for cash, and may not be combined with other offers. Void where prohibited. Consumer responsible to pay all applicable tax. Copying or altering in any way constitutes fraud. Terms are subject to change.

** Valid for all participating U.S. Din Tai Fung locations for dine-in only. Service offer expires December 31, 2024. Reservation requests subject to availability and limited to two requests per month. Instructions for redemption included on each golden ticket. Offer cannot be copied or transferred and are not redeemable for cash. Copying or altering in any way constitutes fraud. Terms are subject to change.

About Din Tai Fung

Din Tai Fung, a globally acclaimed culinary icon renowned for the art of Xiao Long Bao, is on a mission to create first-class dining experiences through its unwavering commitment to excellence in food, service and ambiance. Originally founded as a cooking oil retail business in Taiwan in 1958 by Bing-Yi Yang and his wife, Pen-Mei Lai, Din Tai Fung was reborn into a humble dumpling and noodle shop in 1972. Today, the Michelin-recognized restaurant brand continues to be family-owned and passed down through generations, with more than 170 locations in 13 countries worldwide.

Since its founding, Din Tai Fung has become synonymous with quality and consistency and known for its warm hospitality and delicacies with authentic flavors. Entering the North America market in 2000, Din Tai Fung opened its first U.S. location in Arcadia, California and has 14 locations to-date, offering an upscale yet inviting cultural dining experience. With each restaurant, each interaction, and each bite, Din Tai Fung aims to bring people together to inspire appreciation of culture. For more information, please visit www.dintaifungusa.com , Facebook , and Instagram .

