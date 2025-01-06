Din Tai Fung® Looks Ahead to the Year of The Snake Through Lunar New Year Collaboration with Renowned Artist James Jean

Din Tai Fung and renowned Taiwanese American artist James Jean collaborate to celebrate the spirit of togetherness fostered by Lunar New Year traditions.

Guests will be gifted lucky red envelopes featuring Jean's artwork and surprises inside.

ARCADIA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Din Tai Fung®, the family-owned, globally beloved restaurant brand known for the art of Xiao Long Bao and hospitality excellence, will celebrate Lunar New Year 2025 with its first-ever collaboration with renowned Taiwanese American artist James Jean. Tapped to design artwork inspired by the Year of the Snake and honoring the cultural traditions of the holiday, Jean's creation will be prominently featured on several special, limited-edition gifts for guests who take part in the celebration in-restaurant or at home.

"As someone seeking to deepen my connection to my Taiwanese heritage, collaborating with Din Tai Fung is a meaningful way to celebrate our shared cultural roots and traditions," said James Jean. "In honor of Lunar New Year and the Year of the Snake, I created a piece that pays tribute to the holiday's traditions and symbols, as well as our rich culture and the history of the brand. The artwork features two characters holding an auspicious fish, symbolizing abundance, and a lion dance puppet, representing tradition. Flanking them are flowers named after snakes for their resemblance—the snake gourd flower and snake's head fritillary—alongside other fantastical flora with Xiao Long Bao soup dumplings sitting in the center as a nod to Din Tai Fung's specialty. I hope everyone who experiences this artwork connects with its themes of harmony and togetherness during this festive season."

Red Envelopes Bearing Lucky Gifts:

A nod to the traditional custom of Lunar New Year, red envelopes (also known as hóngbāo) designed by James Jean will be distributed to every dine-in and takeout guest beginning Jan. 21, while supplies last, at all Din Tai Fung U.S. locations except for Las Vegas. Inside each envelope is a gift of a Seaweed and Beancurd Salad appetizer*, a beloved family recipe from Din Tai Fung's matriarch Pen-Mei Lai, and an insert highlighting the lucky dishes favored for eating during the New Year celebration and beloved by Din Tai Fung guests. Five lucky guests at each participating location will receive a Golden Ticket inside the envelope that grants access to Din Tai Fung's VIP Reservation Concierge Service, which allows guaranteed and easier access to reservations for parties up to six through the end of the year.**

"At Din Tai Fung, Lunar New Year is not just about honoring our heritage, but also about creating a sense of community through the joy of sharing a meal," said Jessica Chao, Vice President of Brand Marketing and Communications, Din Tai Fung North America. "The partnership with James Jean highlights the beautiful meaning behind the holiday and the artistry of Din Tai Fung's craft. We're excited to share well-wishes for the new year and invite our guests to join in on our festivities with their loved ones this season."

Takeout Exclusive: Din Tai Fung is offering a first-of-its-kind limited-edition reusable takeout tote bag featuring the James Jean artwork to guests ordering $175 or more of takeout items on dtf.com, pre-tax and while supplies last at all U.S. locations, except for New York City and Las Vegas. Each bag will also receive a red envelope like those given to dine-in guests.

Art Installations: Select Din Tai Fung locations will have larger-than-life installations of Jean's artwork outside to immerse guests in the Lunar New Year experience:

Bellevue at Lincoln Square ( Seattle, Wa. ) - 10455 Northeast 8 th Street

at Lincoln Square ( ) - 10455 Northeast 8 Street South Coast Plaza ( Costa Mesa, CA ) - 3333 Bristol Street, Suite 2071

) - 3333 Bristol Street, Suite 2071 New York at Midtown (NY, NY) - 1633 Broadway

A Menu of Auspicious Foods: Within the red envelopes, Din Tai Fung will share a thoughtfully curated selection of symbolic dishes with guests, highlighting their special significance for the New Year, including symbols of prosperity, longevity, joy, growth and abundance.

