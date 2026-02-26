Michelin-recognized brand expands global footprint with first-ever Arizona location, bringing more than 300 new jobs to the Greater Scottsdale region

Reservations open today, Feb. 26, via dtf.com/en-us/locations/scottsdale .

. The new restaurant will bring more than 300 new jobs to the Scottsdale community.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Din Tai Fung® , the family-owned, globally beloved restaurant brand from Taiwan known for its iconic 'Golden Ratio' Xiao Long Bao (soup dumplings // pronounced "sheau long bao") and hospitality excellence, is expanding to Arizona for the first time. The brand's highly anticipated Scottsdale location, opening at 7014 E Camelback Rd in Scottsdale Fashion Square, will begin welcoming guests with a soft opening starting March 12, operating daily as reservation-only with its full menu available. The restaurant will officially celebrate its grand opening on April 20. Beginning today, Feb. 26, guests may make reservations online at dtf.com/en-us/locations/scottsdale . As part of a phased opening, guests may place takeout orders in-person or online beginning March 16, delivery services launch March 30 and walk-in availability and phone-in takeout orders start April 6.

Din Tai Fung® makes Arizona debut, bringing its iconic and authentic Taiwanese culinary craft to Scottsdale for the first time and creating new hospitality jobs

As part of the opening, Din Tai Fung Scottsdale is launching a local hiring initiative and actively accepting applications for the following roles: servers, cooks, bartenders and additional front-and back-of-house team members. Din Tai Fung is built on a people-first culture, with benefits that support career growth and where employee wellbeing isn't a perk, it's a priority. Those interested in joining a company rooted in excellence and hospitality can learn more and apply here . In total, the new Scottsdale location will create more than 300 hospitality jobs in the local Scottsdale area.

As Din Tai Fung continues to expand across the U.S., the Scottsdale opening reflects the brand's mission to bring its iconic dishes to more communities - offering a dining experience that is elevated and upscale, yet still casual and approachable. The new restaurant represents the company's 20th location in North America; it has more than 165 locations worldwide.

"Din Tai Fung has always been about creating memorable experiences, rooted in tradition and hospitality," said Albert Yang, CEO of Din Tai Fung North America. "Scottsdale's dynamic food scene and vibrant culture made it a natural choice for our first Arizona location. With our Scottsdale location, we set out to elevate that experience through thoughtful design, delivering consistency and excellence across food, service, and ambiance, while embracing the spirit of Arizona. We're excited to open our doors to the community this spring."

Timeless Traditions Meets Modern Comfort: Din Tai Fung Scottsdale is a 10,000-sq-ft, 340-seat restaurant designed to create an authentic and elevated dining experience that honors Taiwanese heritage. Elements include:

Warm, refined interiors blend gold, cream and wood tones with stone, glass and metal for a sophisticated yet inviting atmosphere.

An intimate bar features a coved wood ceiling, lantern-inspired pendants, a mirrored back bar, and amber tile that subtly nods to the surrounding desert landscape.

A sculptural tree anchors the main dining room, symbolizing growth and connection, while banquette seating creates intimate pockets without disrupting flow.

Excellence on Every Plate: Since rising to fame in the 1970s, Din Tai Fung has become renowned for the art of Xiao Long Bao (soup dumplings), masterfully crafting Xiao Long Bao through an intricate 18-fold and 21-grams process. Each dumpling features a delicate wrapper and perfectly balanced fillings, known as the restaurant brand's 'Golden Ratio,' the direct result of decades of culinary mastery and intensive training. Other popular options include viral favorites such as the Chocolate & Mochi Xiao Long Bao, Cucumber Salad, Spicy Wontons, String Beans with Garlic, and the hand-shaken Pear Lychee Martini. At the Scottsdale grand opening, Din Tai Fung Scottsdale will debut a new menu item, Steak Fried Noodles, which will also roll out to all Din Tai Fung restaurants later this year.

Din Tai Fung also has a second Arizona location in the works, planned for Chandler Fashion Center next year. To learn more about Din Tai Fung, please visit www.dtf.com .

About Din Tai Fung

Din Tai Fung, a globally acclaimed culinary icon renowned for the art of Xiao Long Bao, is dedicated to setting the highest standards in dining experiences and hospitality–offering an elevated and reliable dining experience that is upscale, yet still casual and approachable. Originally founded as a cooking oil retail business in Taiwan in 1958 by Bing-Yi Yang and his wife, Pen-Mei Lai, Din Tai Fung was reborn into a humble dumpling and noodle shop in 1972. Today, the Michelin-recognized restaurant brand continues to be family-owned and passed down through generations, with more than 165 locations in 13 countries worldwide.

Since its founding, Din Tai Fung has become synonymous with quality and consistency and known for its warm hospitality and delicacies with authentic flavors. Entering the North America market in 2000, Din Tai Fung opened its first U.S. location in Arcadia, California and has 20 locations in North America to date, offering an upscale yet inviting cultural dining experience. With each restaurant, each interaction, and each bite, Din Tai Fung aims to celebrate culture and inspire community around the table. For more information, please visit www.dtf.com , Facebook , and Instagram .

SOURCE Din Tai Fung