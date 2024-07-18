Dina Dwyer-Owens Launches Transformative Online Course "Design Your Life"

"Live your life by design, not by default"

WACO, Texas, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dina Dwyer-Owens, acclaimed author, motivational speaker, and franchise leader, announces the launch of her online course, Design Your Life. This innovative program is designed to help individuals gain clarity, balance, and purpose in their lives. Available now for $199, the course can be accessed at https://designyourlife.podia.com/ .

Design Your Life is crafted to address key life questions such as: Who are you? What do you want to achieve in life? How can you maintain balance throughout the process?

"For more than 20 years, I shared this life-changing program with the employees and franchisees of The Dwyer Group (now called Neighborly) and now I'm excited to make it accessible to the public," Dina said. "My mission is to help people live their best lives by dreaming big, setting targets and making a plan to achieve them."

The comprehensive curriculum includes:

Examining Your Wheel of Life: Assessing various aspects of your life to identify areas for improvement.

Assessing various aspects of your life to identify areas for improvement. Clarifying Your Values: Keeping your core values front and center in all decisions.

Keeping your core values front and center in all decisions. Identifying Your Dreams: Setting clear targets for achieving your dreams.

Setting clear targets for achieving your dreams. Planning and Prioritizing: Effectively managing your time, money, and energy.

Effectively managing your time, money, and energy. Living Life to the Fullest: Strategies for maximizing personal and professional fulfillment.

"Many have achieved life goals that they thought were impossible once they applied the principles learned in this course," added Dina.

"I could not be more blessed with how everything is going, our Glass Doctor team is rocking it," said Justin Elmers, Glass Doctor franchisee and student of the Design Your Life course. "I'm so grateful to have met Dina and sat in on her Design your life class, because those classes are a big part of my success as goal setting has helped me tremendously."

Dina Dwyer-Owens is passionate about the personal and professional benefits of leading a values-driven life and she is dedicated to sharing this with a wider audience through Design Your Life.

For more information, visit www.dinadwyerowens.com .

About Dina Dwyer-Owens

Behind the fancy job titles, the awards, and the TV appearances, Dina equates her success to having lived by a proven Code of Values© . Dina aims to help inspire more hope for the future by taking the spotlight and shining it on those doing the things she loves to cheer about: living and leading with integrity.

