DiNAQOR AG Expands Global R&D Operations with New Zurich Facility

PFÄFFIKON, Switzerland, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DiNAQOR AG, a gene therapy platform company, today announced the expansion of its global research and development operations with a new facility in the Bio-Technopark Schlieren-Zürich. The state-of-the-art, custom-built facility will house DiNAQOR's R&D teams to advance the company's gene therapy pipeline.

"This facility is an important expansion of our R&D capabilities and is designed to support the development of gene therapy solutions that transform the lives of patients with heart disease," said Thomas Voit, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at DiNAQOR. "We are excited to be part of the thriving life sciences community of Zurich, allowing us the opportunity to connect to leading companies, a world-class pool of qualified science professionals, and the dynamic scientific area at large."

The 900 square meter (9,687 square feet) BSL-2 facility will focus on fast-tracking DiNAQOR's human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) and engineered heart tissue platform proof-of-concept work to provide multiple functional readouts for diverse heart disease conditions. It will also focus on developing next generation genetic medicine approaches and further develop and optimize DiNAQOR's proprietary loco-regional heart perfusion approach. The company will move into the new facility in Fall 2020.

"DiNAQOR is the first gene therapy company on our campus and we are thrilled to have them join our growing list of premier life sciences companies and academic institutions seeking to advance critical translational research," said Mario Jenni, Co-Founder and CEO at Bio-Technopark Schlieren-Zürich.

"We are committed to investing in top talent and our R&D capabilities in Zurich to accelerate important scientific and clinical breakthroughs in gene therapy," said Dr. Johannes Holzmeister, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO at DiNAQOR.

About DiNAQOR

Founded in 2019, DiNAQOR AG is a global gene therapy platform company focused on advancing novel solutions for patients suffering from heart disease. The company is headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, with additional presence in London, England and Boston, Massachusetts (US). For more information visit www.dinaqor.com.

Contact

KWM Communications

Kellie Walsh

914-315-6072

[email protected]

SOURCE DiNAQOR AG

Related Links

http://dinaqor.com

