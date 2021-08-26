Dine Alhambra Restaurant Week Returns With Delicious Lineup (Sept. 24-Oct. 1, 2021)

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth annual Dine Alhambra Restaurant Week , formerly called Taste of Alhambra Restaurant Week, returns with a delicious lineup from Sept. 24-Oct. 1, 2021. This weeklong dining event, presented by the Downtown Alhambra Business Association (DABA), aims to help stimulate tourism and patronage at local restaurants in the Downtown Alhambra area.

Take a culinary tour through Downtown Alhambra's diverse and delicious restaurant scene.

Foodies can expect flavorful food and prices that promise to delight the palate and wallet thanks to specials and prix-fixe menus. Select eateries in Downtown Alhambra are offering two- to three-course menus priced anywhere from $15-$25 for lunch and $25-$50 for dinner. Diners simply need to call and make reservations — or visit the restaurants and ask for their "Dine Alhambra" prix-fixe menus.

Participating restaurants for Dine Alhambra reflect the area's multi-cultural dining scene with diverse options. This year's delicious lineup of restaurants includes: 28 West Bar, 38 Degrees Ale House & Grill, Alondra's, Baja Cali Fish & Tacos, Big Catch Seafood, Bon Appetea Café, Charlie's Trio, Diner on Main, Mahan Indian Restaurant, Nabemono Shabu Shabu, La Chuperia Cantina, Limericks Tavern, Shin-Sen-Gumi, Skateshop Pizza, and Vino's Back Alley.

Dine Alhambra, in its fourth year of doing a restaurant week, has some new participants to its restaurant roster. La Chuperia Cantina, 28 West Sports Bar, Nabemono Shabu-Shabu, Shin-Sen-Gumi, and Skateshop Pizza are all exciting additions bringing their best dishes.

Current DABA President Liza Rodriguez commented, "This year's restaurant week is like no other before because it's coming back during a time that's still ambiguous due to the pandemic. But we are still going to honor and celebrate our restaurant community."

Monina Castillo, DABA's Special Events Manager, added, "The message for this year's event is more focused on supporting our local restaurants that are still standing, despite the recent challenges they've endured. As such, we are so thrilled to have these 15 amazing restaurants participate this year." Castillo further stated, "Diners can help our restaurants have a successful 'come back' by stopping by during restaurant week and eating some amazing food."

Contact: For more information, interviews, or photo requests, please contact Monina Castillo at: [email protected].

Dine Alhambra Restaurant Week website: https://dinealhambrarestaurantweek.com/.

About Downtown Alhambra Business Association (DABA)

The Downtown Alhambra Business Association (DABA) is an extension of the Alhambra Chamber of Commerce, which advocates and represents business interests and issues affecting the community. DABA focuses on a concentrated area known as the "Alhambra Mosaic," a mix of restaurants, retail shops, specialty boutiques, cafes, and entertainment venues, centrally located from the intersection of Main Street and Garfield Avenue and its surrounding 1.5-mile radius. For more info, visit downtownalhambra.com.

Related Images

dine-alhambra-restaurant-week-2021.png

Dine Alhambra Restaurant Week 2021

Take a culinary tour through Downtown Alhambra's diverse and delicious restaurant scene.

SOURCE Downtown Alhambra Business Association