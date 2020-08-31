Dine At Saladworks This Fall And Help End Childhood Hunger

Beginning on August 31 and running through October 15, Saladworks is offering guests four ways to 'Join The Team' and help end childhood hunger by supporting No Kid Hungry through the brand's Million Meals Challenge . Saladworks' goal is to raise $100,000* for No Kid Hungry, which can provide up to one million meals for kids in need.**

The first way guests can team up with Saladworks is by making a donation to No Kid Hungry after purchasing their meal, either in person at a Saladworks restaurant or via online ordering. For every $1 donation made by a guest, they will receive an "I Joined the Team" sticker and an opportunity to sign a "carrot" image symbolizing their personal commitment to the cause. Each individually signed guest "carrot" will be posted on a wall next to the restaurant's "carrot tracker" – signifying the progress made each week of the 6-week Million Meals Challenge. To sweeten the deal, every guest who donates $5 will receive the above, plus a bounce back coupon for a free entree with purchase of any beverage on a future order through October 31.

The second way a guest can 'Join the Team' is by purchasing an item from Saladworks new Kids Works menu being introduced systemwide in tandem with its partnership with No Kid Hungry. The Kids Works menu features an array of fresh, nutritious and flavorful items kids love – including an innovative Build Your Own Meal option that allows kids to select items from five different categories to customize a meal as 'original' as they are. For every Kids Works menu item sold, Saladworks will support the concept of "Kids Fueling Kids" by donating $.10 to No Kid Hungry. Additionally, every Tuesday night throughout the promotion, Saladworks is allowing kids to eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée.

The third way a guest can 'Join the Team' in support of No Kid Hungry is through Saladworks Catering. For each catering order placed via saladworks.com, guests will have the option to donate $5, $10 or $25 to No Kid Hungry.

Finally, the fourth way anyone can 'Join the Team' is by making a donation via a special Saladworks link to the No Kid Hungry fundraising section of its website at: Saladworks.com/NoKidHungryDonate. The brand is leveraging the social media networks of its corporate employees, franchise partners, team members, business partners and the general public to reach out to as many people as possible who may feel compelled to join Saladworks in support of No Kid Hungry.

For more information on Saladworks and its partnership with No Kid Hungry, visit https://www.nokidhungry.org/partners/homepage-partner/saladworks.

"We are so excited to be partnering with No Kid Hungry to help end child hunger across America," said Mark Mears, Chief Marketing Officer of Saladworks. "Saladworks is well-regarded for our ability to serve guests a wide variety of healthy, nutritious and flavorful meals. Now we have the honor to team up with No Kid Hungry to support the tremendous impact they have every day in feeding hungry children in our communities – an even bigger, more important goal now that millions more kids could face hunger due to COVID-19."

*Saladworks' goal is to raise $100,000 for No Kid Hungry, with a guaranteed a minimum donation of $25,000

**$1 can provide up to 10 meals. Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar

ABOUT SALADWORKS:

Founded in 1986, Saladworks is the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad destination, with over 100 locations across 18 states and two countries. Saladworks encourages guests to be original, giving them the option to choose from bowls or wraps with greens, grains or both, along with an array of fresh vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings. Ranked #22 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2020, Saladworks has been delivering the most original and incredible salad experience to guests for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.saladworks.com.

About No Kid Hungry:

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

SOURCE Saladworks

