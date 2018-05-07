Dine Brands Global, Inc. Recognized by CIO as one of the CIO 100 Award Winners

"Every year, we are honored to showcase the technology innovation and business value delivered by our CIO 100 award winners. Each of these companies has achieved notable success in accelerating businesses to the front lines of the digital revolution," said Maryfran Johnson, executive director of CIO programs for CIO Events and the CIO executive council. "This year's winners are inspiring examples of how IT leadership, business partnerships and customer engagement can reshape the future."

"It is an honor to receive the CIO Award," said Adrian Butler, senior vice president and chief information officer, Dine Brands Global, Inc. "At Dine Brands we are elevating the way guests experience our brands not only in our restaurants, but through the channels they use most: mobile, web, in car, or delivery. Our technology creates a better, more seamless experience so guests have more ordering options at their convenience while minimizing the impact on operations or the in-restaurant experience."

As one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies, Dine Brands remains a top franchisor of choice within the industry. Its focus on technology innovation, data and insights serves its mission to empower, support and grow the world's most-loved restaurant brands.

Executives from the winning companies will be recognized at The CIO 100 Symposium & Awards Ceremony, to be held Wednesday evening, August 15th, at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes.

About the CIO 100

Recipients of this year's CIO 100 Award were selected through a three-step process. First, companies filled out an online application form detailing their innovative IT and business initiatives. Next, a team of external judges (many of them former CIOs) reviewed the applications in depth, looking for leading-edge IT practices and measurable results. Finally, CIO editors reviewed the judges' evaluations and selected the final 100.

About Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Based in Glendale, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries, franchises restaurants under both the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. With more than 3,700 restaurants combined in 18 countries and over 380 franchisees, Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company's website located at www.dinebrands.com.

About CIO

CIO from IDG is the premier content and community resource for information technology executives and leaders thriving and prospering in this fast-paced era of IT transformation in the enterprise. The award-winning CIO portfolio--CIO.com, CIO executive programs, CIO Strategic Marketing Services, CIO Forum on LinkedIn, CIO Executive Council and CIO primary research—provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT's role in achieving business goals. Additionally, CIO provides opportunities for IT solution providers to reach this executive IT audience. The CIO Executive Council is a professional organization of CIOs created to serve as an unbiased and trusted peer advisory group. CIO is published by IDG Enterprise, a subsidiary of IDG. Company information is available at http://www.idgenterprise.com/.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dine-brands-global-inc-recognized-by-cio-as-one-of-the-cio-100-award-winners-300643681.html

SOURCE Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.dinebrands.com

