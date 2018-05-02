Dine Brands Global, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

"We are leveraging the benefit of our asset-lite business model to invest in the growth of our brands and build on recent momentum. Both Applebee's and IHOP achieved positive same-restaurant sales for the first quarter and outperformed their respective categories. This marks the second consecutive quarter of sales improvement for each brand. We are very pleased with the results and encouraged that the first-quarter trends for both brands continued through April," said Steve Joyce, Chief Executive Officer of Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Mr. Joyce continued, "Looking ahead, we are acting on several strategic initiatives, such as enhancing our data and analytics capabilities, to drive sustainable positive sales performance and create significant value for our shareholders and franchisees. Supported by a performance-based culture and the addition of significant leadership talent, we have established clear goals for our brands, which will drive long-term success."

First Quarter of Fiscal 2018 Financial Highlights

GAAP net income available to common stockholders increased approximately 8% to $16.5 million , or earnings per diluted share of $0.92 for the first quarter of 2018. This compares to net income available to common stockholders of $15.3 million (as adjusted for the adoption of new accounting revenue guidance titled Accounting Standards Codification 606 "Revenues from Contracts with Customers"), or earnings per diluted share of $0.86 , for the first quarter of fiscal 2017. The increase in net income was primarily due to a decline in general and administrative expenses and a reduction in our effective corporate tax rate following the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act tax legislation in December 2017 . These items were substantially offset by lower segment profit primarily due to an increase of $13.5 million in franchisor contributions to the Applebee's national advertising fund in the first quarter of 2018.

for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to for the first quarter of fiscal 2017. The decrease was primarily due to lower personnel costs due to non-recurring executive separation costs in the first quarter of 2017. Cash flows from operating activities were approximately $16.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to approximately $19.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2017. The decline was primarily due to slightly lower net income and changes in working capital. Adjusted free cash flow was $15.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2018. This compares to $19.2 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2017. (See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.)

Same-Restaurant Sales Performance

First Quarter of Fiscal 2018

Applebee's domestic system-wide comparable same-restaurant sales increased 3.3% for the first quarter of 2018.

IHOP's domestic system-wide comparable same-restaurant sales increased 1.0% for the first quarter of 2018.

Financial Performance Guidance for Fiscal 2018

Dine Brands reiterates its financial performance guidance for fiscal 2018 contained in the press release issued on February 20, 2018 and the Form 8-K filed on the same day.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes references to the Company's non-GAAP financial measure "adjusted net income available to common stockholders, "adjusted earnings per diluted share (Adjusted EPS)" and "Adjusted free cash flow." Adjusted EPS is computed for a given period by deducting from net income or loss available to common stockholders for such period the effect of any closure and impairment charges, any gain or loss related to debt extinguishment, any intangible asset amortization, any non-cash interest expense, any gain or loss related to the disposition of assets, and other items deemed not reflective of current operations. This is presented on an aggregate basis and a per share (diluted) basis. "Adjusted free cash flow" for a given period is defined as cash provided by operating activities, plus receipts from notes and equipment contracts receivable, less capital expenditures. Management may use certain of these non-GAAP financial measures along with the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures to evaluate the performance of the business and to make certain business decisions. Management uses adjusted free cash flow in its periodic assessments of, among other things, the amount of cash dividends per share of common stock and repurchases of common stock and we believe it is important for investors to have the same measure used by management for that purpose. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes. Additionally, adjusted EPS is one of the metrics used in determining payouts under the Company's annual cash incentive plan. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional meaningful information that should be considered when assessing the business and the Company's performance compared to prior periods and the marketplace. Adjusted EPS and adjusted free cash flow are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2018

2017 Revenues:





(as adjusted) Franchise revenues

$ 155,313



$ 154,725

Rental revenues

30,841



30,465

Financing revenues

2,009



2,131

Company restaurant sales

—



4,140

Total revenues

188,163



191,461

Cost of revenues:







Franchise and restaurant expenses

81,872



70,167

Rental expenses

22,641



22,666

Financing expenses

150



—

Company restaurant expenses

—



4,343

Total cost of revenues

104,663



97,176

Gross profit

83,500



94,285

General and administrative expenses

41,911



50,305

Interest expense

15,199



15,363

Closure and impairment charges

2,604



217

Amortization of intangible assets

2,502



2,500

Gain on disposition of assets

(1,427)



(109)

Income before income tax provision

22,711



26,009

Income tax provision

(5,638)



(10,414)

Net income

$ 17,073



$ 15,595

Net income available to common stockholders:







Net income

$ 17,073



$ 15,595

Less: Net income allocated to unvested participating restricted stock

(568)



(283)

Net income available to common stockholders

$ 16,505



$ 15,312

Net income available to common stockholders per share:







Basic

$ 0.93



$ 0.87

Diluted

$ 0.92



$ 0.86

Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic

17,703



17,694

Diluted

17,845



17,737











Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.63



$ 0.97

Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.97



$ 0.97



Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)





March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017



(Unaudited)

(as adjusted) Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 96,399



$ 117,010

Receivables, net

105,834



140,188

Restricted cash

32,391



31,436

Prepaid gift card costs

31,174



40,725

Prepaid income taxes

36,078



45,981

Other current assets

6,906



12,615

Total current assets

308,782



387,955

Long-term receivables, net

122,362



126,570

Property and equipment, net

198,624



199,585

Goodwill

339,236



339,236

Other intangible assets, net

581,639



582,787

Deferred rent receivable

81,720



82,971

Non-current restricted cash

14,700



14,700

Other non-current assets, net

3,983



4,135

Total assets

$ 1,651,046



$ 1,737,939











Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit







Current liabilities:







Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 12,965



$ 12,965

Accounts payable

45,236



55,028

Gift card liability

117,266



164,441

Dividends payable

11,520



17,748

Current maturities of capital lease and financing obligations

12,986



14,193

Accrued employee compensation and benefits

10,098



13,547

Deferred franchise revenue, short-term

10,851



11,001

Other accrued expenses

15,047



16,001

Total current liabilities

235,969



304,924

Long-term debt, less current maturities

1,267,468



1,269,849

Capital lease obligations, less current maturities

60,268



61,895

Financing obligations, less current maturities

38,981



39,200

Deferred income taxes, net

114,522



119,996

Deferred rent payable

62,371



69,112

Deferred franchise revenue, long-term

68,581



70,432

Other non-current liabilities

19,772



18,071

Total liabilities

1,867,932



1,953,479

Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' deficit:







Common stock, $0.01 par value, shares: 40,000,000 authorized; March 31, 2018 - 25,013,067 issued, 17,922,137 outstanding; December 31, 2017 - 25,022,312 issued, 17,993,124 outstanding

250



250

Additional paid-in-capital

264,994



276,408

Accumulated deficit

(52,867)



(69,940)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(58)



(105)

Treasury stock, at cost; shares: March 31, 2018 - 7,090,930; December 31, 2017 - 7,029,188

(429,205)



(422,153)

Total stockholders' deficit

(216,886)



(215,540)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 1,651,046



$ 1,737,939



Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2018

2017







(as adjusted) Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 17,073



$ 15,595

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by operating activities:







Closure and impairment charges

2,594



209

Depreciation and amortization

7,940



7,706

Non-cash interest expense

864



827

Deferred income taxes

(1,182)



(2,714)

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

3,368



6,165

Gain on disposition of assets

(1,421)



(109)

Other

(6,199)



(2,932)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable, net

(8,804)



(818)

Current income tax receivables and payables

5,529



7,176

Gift card receivables and payables

(2,269)



(7,855)

Other current assets

5,709



(736)

Accounts payable

65



1,745

Accrued employee compensation and benefits

(3,448)



(2,162)

Other current liabilities

(3,351)



(2,554)

Cash flows provided by operating activities

16,468



19,543

Cash flows from investing activities:







Additions to property and equipment

(3,488)



(2,997)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

655



—

Principal receipts from notes, equipment contracts and other long-term receivables

4,930



5,002

Additions to long-term receivables

(2,325)



—

Other

(27)



(188)

Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities

(255)



1,817

Cash flows from financing activities:







Repayment of long-term debt

(3,250)



—

Dividends paid on common stock

(17,453)



(17,432)

Repurchase of common stock

(10,003)



(10,003)

Principal payments on capital lease and financing obligations

(4,536)



(3,608)

Tax payments for restricted stock upon vesting

(1,083)



(2,022)

Proceeds from stock options exercised

456



1,474

Cash flows used in financing activities

(35,869)



(31,591)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(19,656)



(10,231)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

163,146



185,491

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 143,490



$ 175,260



Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to net income available to common stockholders, as adjusted for the following items: closure and impairment charges; executive separation costs; amortization of intangible assets; non-cash interest expense; gain or loss on disposition of assets; and the combined tax effect of the preceding adjustments, as well as related per share data:





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2018

2017 Net income available to common stockholders, as reported

$ 16,505



$ 15,312

Closure and impairment charges

2,604



217

Executive separation costs

—



8,782

Amortization of intangible assets

2,502



2,500

Non-cash interest expense

864



827

Gain on disposition of assets

(1,427)



(109)

Income tax provision

(1,181)



(4,642)

Net income allocated to unvested participating restricted stock

(111)



(117)

Net income available to common stockholders, as adjusted

$ 19,756



$ 22,770











Diluted net income available to common stockholders per share:







Net income available to common stockholders, as reported

$ 0.92



$ 0.86

Closure and impairment charges

0.11



0.01

Executive separation costs

—



0.31

Amortization of intangible assets

0.10



0.09

Non-cash interest expense

0.04



0.03

Gain on disposition of assets

(0.06)



(0.00)

Net income allocated to unvested participating restricted stock

(0.00)



(0.01)

Rounding

—



(0.01)

Diluted net income available to common stockholders per share, as adjusted

$ 1.11



$ 1.28











Numerator for basic EPS-income available to common stockholders, as adjusted

$ 19,756



$ 22,770

Effect of unvested participating restricted stock using the two-class method

1



3

Numerator for diluted EPS-income available to common stockholders after assumed conversions, as adjusted

$ 19,757



$ 22,773











Denominator for basic EPS-weighted-average shares

17,703



17,694

Dilutive effect of stock options

142



43

Denominator for diluted EPS-weighted-average shares and assumed conversions

17,845



17,737



Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of the Company's cash provided by operating activities to "adjusted free cash flow" (cash provided by operating activities, plus receipts from notes and equipment contracts receivable, less additions to property and equipment). Management uses this liquidity measure in its periodic assessments of, among other things, the amount of cash dividends per share of common stock and repurchases of common stock and we believe it is important for investors to have the same measure used by management for that purpose. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes.





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2018

2017



(In millions) Cash flows provided by operating activities

$ 16.5



$ 19.5

Receipts from notes and equipment contracts receivable

2.3



2.7

Additions to property and equipment

(3.5)



(3.0)

Adjusted free cash flow

15.3



19.2

Dividends paid on common stock

(17.5)



(17.4)

Repurchase of Dine Brands common stock

(10.0)



(10.0)





$ (12.2)



$ (8.2)



Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Restaurant Data

The following table sets forth, for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, the number of "Effective Restaurants" in the Applebee's and IHOP systems and information regarding the percentage change in sales at those restaurants compared to the same periods in the prior year and, as such, the percentage change in sales at Effective Restaurants is based on non-GAAP sales data. Sales at restaurants that are owned by franchisees and area licensees are not attributable to the Company. However, we believe that presentation of this information is useful in analyzing our revenues because franchisees and area licensees pay us royalties and advertising fees that are generally based on a percentage of their sales, and, where applicable, rental payments under leases that partially may be based on a percentage of their sales. Management also uses this information to make decisions about future plans for the development of additional restaurants as well as evaluation of current operations.



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018



2017

(Unaudited) Applebee's Restaurant Data





Effective Restaurants(a)





Franchise

1,923



2,007









System-wide(b)





Sales percentage change(c) 0.9 %

(8.6) % Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change(d) 3.3 %

(7.9) %







Franchise(b)





Domestic sales percentage change(c) 0.9 %

(8.6) % Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change(d) 3.3 %

(7.9) % Average weekly domestic unit sales (in thousands) $ 47.6



$ 45.2

















IHOP Restaurant Data







Effective Restaurants(a)







Franchise

1,619



1,552

Area license

164



166

Company

—



10

Total

1,783



1,728











System-wide(b)







Sales percentage change(c)

3.9 %

0.2 % Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change(d)

1.0 %

(1.7) %









Franchise(b)







Sales percentage change(c)

4.9 %

0.7 % Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change(d)

1.0 %

(1.7) % Average weekly domestic unit sales (in thousands)

$ 37.1



$ 36.9











Area License (b)







Sales percentage change(c)

(0.2) %

(3.7) %



















Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Restaurant Data



(a) "Effective Restaurants" are the weighted average number of restaurants open in a given fiscal period, adjusted to account for restaurants open for only a portion of the period. Information is presented for all Effective Restaurants in the Applebee's and IHOP systems, which includes restaurants owned by franchisees and area licensees as well as those owned by the Company.



(b) "System-wide" sales are retail sales at Applebee's restaurants operated by franchisees and IHOP restaurants operated by franchisees and area licensees, as reported to the Company, in addition to retail sales at company-operated restaurants. Sales at restaurants that are owned by franchisees and area licensees are not attributable to the Company. An increase in franchisees' reported sales will result in a corresponding increase in our royalty revenue, while a decrease in franchisees' reported sales will result in a corresponding decrease in our royalty revenue. Unaudited reported sales for Applebee's domestic franchise restaurants, IHOP franchise restaurants and IHOP area license restaurants for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 were as follows:









Three Months Ended



March 31,



2018

2017

(In millions) Reported sales (unaudited)







Applebee's domestic franchise restaurant sales

$ 1,095.6



$ 1,086.2

IHOP franchise restaurant sales

780.6



$ 744.2

IHOP area license restaurant sales

75.3



$ 72.5

Total

$ 1,951.5



$ 1,902.9







(c) "Sales percentage change" reflects, for each category of restaurants, the percentage change in sales in any given fiscal period compared to the prior fiscal period for all restaurants in that category.



(d) "Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change" reflects the percentage change in sales, in any given fiscal period, compared to the same weeks in the prior year for domestic restaurants that have been operated throughout both fiscal periods that are being compared and have been open for at least 18 months. Because of new unit openings and restaurant closures, the domestic restaurants open throughout both fiscal periods being compared may be different from period to period. Same-restaurant sales percentage change does not include data on IHOP area license restaurants located in Florida.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Restaurant Data (unaudited)

The following table summarizes our restaurant development activity:





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2018

2017 Applebee's Restaurant Development Activity







Beginning of period:

1,936



2,016

Franchise restaurants opened:







Domestic

—



1

International

2



—

Total franchise restaurants opened

2



1

Franchise restaurants closed:







Domestic

(22)



(19)

International

(4)



—

Total franchise restaurants closed

(26)



(19)

Net franchise restaurant reduction

(24)



(18)

Total Applebee's restaurants, end of period

1,912



1,998

Domestic

1,760



1,843

International

152



155

IHOP Restaurant Development Activity







Summary - beginning of period:







Franchise

1,622



1,556

Area license

164



167

Company

—



10

Total IHOP restaurants, beginning of period

1,786



1,733

Franchise/area license restaurants opened:







Domestic franchise

13



11

International franchise

3



4

Total franchise/area license restaurants opened

16



15

Franchise/area license restaurants closed:







Domestic franchise

(5)



(7)

International franchise

(6)



—

Total franchise/area license restaurants closed

(11)



(7)

Net franchise/area license restaurant development

5



8

Summary - end of period







Franchise

1,627



1,564

Area license

164



167

Company

—



10

Total IHOP restaurants, end of period

1,791



1,741

Domestic

1,679



1,641

International

112



100



