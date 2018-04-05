A live webcast of the call will be available on www.dinebrands.com and may be accessed by visiting Events and Presentations under the site's Investors section. Participants should allow approximately ten minutes prior to the call's start time to visit the site and download any streaming media software needed to listen to the webcast. A telephonic replay of the call may be accessed from 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time on May 2, 2018 through 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on May 9, 2018 by dialing (888) 843-7419 and referencing passcode 46726894#. International callers, please dial (630) 652-3042 and reference passcode 46726894#. An online archive of the webcast will also be available on Events and Presentations under the Investors section of the Company's website.

About Dine Brands, Inc.

Based in Glendale, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries, franchises restaurants under both the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. With more than 3,700 restaurants combined in 19 countries and approximately 380 franchisees, Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company's website located at www.dinebrands.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dine-brands-global-inc-to-host-first-quarter-2018-earnings-conference-call-on-may-2-2018-300624698.html

SOURCE Dine Brands Global, Inc.