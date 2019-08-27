Dine Brands Partners With Grubhub To Offer Delivery Across Thousands Of Applebee's & IHOP Locations

NEW YORK and GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB), the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace, today announced its expanded partnership with Dine Brands (NYSE: DIN), the parent company of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar® and IHOP® restaurants. Nearly triple the number of Applebee's and IHOP locations will be available on the Grubhub marketplace, and the collaboration will also build a deep integration to maximize incremental growth.

Grubhub's marketplace will extend coverage to more than 3,000 locations between Applebee's and IHOP brands, giving diners even more opportunity to get their favorite dishes delivered. Grubhub and Dine Brands will be working towards a direct-to-POS integration for menu syncing and order submission across Applebee's and IHOP. Restaurants will receive orders directly to their existing in-house POS, creating a more efficient process in receiving and fulfilling orders. Additionally, Grubhub worked closely with Dine Brands to address the needs and requirements of its franchisees in the U.S. to give guests the best possible experience.

"Delivery is an important part of our strategy to provide Applebee's and IHOP guests with even more convenience to enjoy our great food wherever they are. We're thrilled to both expand our presence on Grubhub's growing marketplace, and also streamline operations with our direct-to-POS integration," stated Steve Joyce, CEO at Dine Brands. "This approach and our valued relationship with Grubhub allowed us to build a win-win partnership that benefits our brands, guests, and franchisees."

Through the Dine Brands partnership, franchisees who work with Grubhub as their preferred delivery marketplace will have access to additional marketing benefits, as well as advanced analytics capabilities made possible given the close nature of the partnership.

"We're excited about our expansion with Dine Brands, building out our relationship with two brands diners across the country know and love: Applebee's and IHOP," stated Seth Priebatsch, head of enterprise at Grubhub. "We worked closely to help Dine Brands build their online business while allowing them and their franchisees to 'own' their online diners. Now with our deeply-integrated partnership, even more guests have access to their favorites, whether that's pancakes for dinner or a classic cheeseburger for lunch."

Ordering through Grubhub for pickup and delivery will be available across more than 1,700 Applebee's and 1,300 IHOP locations across the U.S. Diners will also be able to access special deals. To stay up-to-date on Grubhub, visit www.grubhub.com , the Grubhub Blog , or follow along on Facebook and Instagram .

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) is the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as the largest diner base. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub strives to elevate food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub is proud to work with more than 125,000 restaurant partners in over 2,400 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, Tapingo, AllMenus and MenuPages.

About Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Based in Glendale, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries, franchises restaurants under both the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar and IHOP brands. With approximately 3,650 restaurants combined in 18 countries and approximately 370 franchisees, Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company's website located at www.dinebrands.com.

SOURCE Grubhub

