Dine Diaspora Announces 5th Annual "Black Women in Food" Awards 2022 Honorees

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dine Diaspora announces their 2022 amazing list of celebrated and ground-breaking Black women including judges: Bon Appetit's Editor-in-Chief Dawn Davis, James Beard Foundation Director of Awards Dawn Padmore, Uncle Nearest's Master Blender Victoria Eady Butler, and more to present 31 Black women from across the globe with their 5th Annual Black Women in Food award.

The 2022 roster of judges hand-picked the following 31 women within the following categories :

Dine Diaspora founders Maame Boakye and Nina Oduro

Game Changer:

Gabrielle E. W. Carter , Co-founder, Tall Grass Food Box ( Apex, NC , USA)

, Co-founder, Tall Grass Food Box ( , USA) Kiki Louya , Chef and the Executive Director, Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation ( Detroit, MI , USA)

, Chef and the Executive Director, Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation ( , USA) Tambra Raye Stevenson , Founder and CEO of WANDA: Women Advancing Nutrition Dietetics and Agriculture ( Washington, DC , USA)

, Founder and CEO of WANDA: Women Advancing Nutrition Dietetics and Agriculture ( , USA) Mavis-Jay Sanders , Chef, Director of Operations, The Brownsville Community Culinary Center and Director of Culinary Development and Education, Drive Change ( New York, NY , USA)

, Chef, Director of Operations, The Brownsville Community Culinary Center and Director of Culinary Development and Education, Drive Change ( , USA) Sinnidra Taylor , Founder and Director, Friends of Codey's NOLA ( New Orleans, LA , USA)

Innovator:

Trailblazer:

Margaret Nyamumbo , Founder & CEO of Kahawa 1893, ( San Francisco, CA , USA)

, Founder & CEO of Kahawa 1893, ( , USA) Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli , Co-founder and Executive Chair of Sahel Consulting Agriculture & Nutrition, Co-founder of AACE Foods and Founder of Nourishing Africa ( Lagos, Nigeria )

, Co-founder and Executive Chair of Sahel Consulting Agriculture & Nutrition, Co-founder of AACE Foods and Founder of Nourishing Africa ( ) Zella Palmer , Director, Dillard University Ray Charles Program in African-American Material Culture (New Orleans, NY , USA)

, Director, Ray Charles Program in African-American Material Culture (New , USA) Karen Washington , Co-Owner/Farmer, Rise & Root Farm ( Bronx , NY, USA)

, Co-Owner/Farmer, Rise & Root Farm ( , NY, USA) Dr. Veronica L. Womack , Executive Director, Georgia College & State University's Rural Studies Institute ( Milledgeville, GA , USA)

Creator:

Ronke Edoho , Nutrition Specialist, Author, Founder, 9jafoodie ( Saskatchewan, Canada )

, Nutrition Specialist, Author, Founder, 9jafoodie ( ) Courtnee Futch , Chef, Mixologist, Author and Senior Content Manager, Haven's Kitchen ( New York, NY , USA)

, Chef, Mixologist, Author and Senior Content Manager, Haven's Kitchen ( , USA) Jillian Knox , Interdisciplinary Polymath Artist ( San Francisco, CA , USA)

, Interdisciplinary Polymath Artist ( , USA) Amber Mayfield , Multidisciplinary Event Producer, Entertaining Expert, Founder of To Be Hosted ( New Rochelle, NY , USA)

, Multidisciplinary Event Producer, Entertaining Expert, Founder of To Be Hosted ( , USA) Cha McCoy , Sommelier, Public Speaker, Founder of Cha Squared Consulting LLC ( New York, NY , USA)

Culinarian:

Amplifier:

Chasity Cooper , Award Winning Writer, Entrepreneur, and Wine Culture Expert ( Chicago, IL , USA)

, Award Winning Writer, Entrepreneur, and Wine Culture Expert ( , USA) Osayi Endolyn , Award Winning Writer, Co-author, THE RISE: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food

, Award Winning Writer, Co-author, THE RISE: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food ( Brooklyn, NY , USA)

, USA) Cynthia Greenlee , Writer and Historian. Contributing Editor, Scalawag ( Durham, NC , USA)

, Writer and Historian. Contributing Editor, Scalawag ( , USA) Nikita Richardson , Senior Staff Editor, New York Times Food and Cooking ( New York, NY , USA)

Dine Diaspora co-founders Maame Boakye and Nina Oduro launched their Black-women owned and operated agency steeped in culinary, community and commerce in Washington DC to connect people and brands to African diaspora food culture. Dine Diaspora is also celebrating their 7th anniversary this year and has successfully provided digital marketing, immersive culinary experience design and production, influencer engagement, and food business resource development.

Dine Diaspora will highlight each 2022 honorees each day on their website (https://www.blackwomeninfood.org/judges) and across their social media platforms.

