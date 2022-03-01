Dine Diaspora Announces 5th Annual "Black Women in Food" Awards 2022 Honorees
Mar 01, 2022, 08:53 ET
WASHINGTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dine Diaspora announces their 2022 amazing list of celebrated and ground-breaking Black women including judges: Bon Appetit's Editor-in-Chief Dawn Davis, James Beard Foundation Director of Awards Dawn Padmore, Uncle Nearest's Master Blender Victoria Eady Butler, and more to present 31 Black women from across the globe with their 5th Annual Black Women in Food award.
The 2022 roster of judges hand-picked the following 31 women within the following categories :
Game Changer:
- Gabrielle E. W. Carter, Co-founder, Tall Grass Food Box (Apex, NC, USA)
- Kiki Louya, Chef and the Executive Director, Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation (Detroit, MI, USA)
- Tambra Raye Stevenson, Founder and CEO of WANDA: Women Advancing Nutrition Dietetics and Agriculture (Washington, DC, USA)
- Mavis-Jay Sanders, Chef, Director of Operations, The Brownsville Community Culinary Center and Director of Culinary Development and Education, Drive Change (New York, NY, USA)
- Sinnidra Taylor, Founder and Director, Friends of Codey's NOLA (New Orleans, LA, USA)
Innovator:
- Dr. Lisa Dyson, Founder and CEO, Air Protein (San Francisco, CA, USA)
- Janique Edwards, COO and Co-Founder, EatOkra (Brooklyn, NY, USA)
- Riana Lynn, CEO and Founder, Journey Foods (Austin, TX, USA)
- Lesley Riley, Founder and CEO, Mama's Biscuits (Germantown, MD, USA)
- Perteet Spencer, Co-founder, AYO Foods (Chicago, IL, USA)
Trailblazer:
- Margaret Nyamumbo, Founder & CEO of Kahawa 1893, (San Francisco, CA, USA)
- Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli, Co-founder and Executive Chair of Sahel Consulting Agriculture & Nutrition, Co-founder of AACE Foods and Founder of Nourishing Africa (Lagos, Nigeria)
- Zella Palmer, Director, Dillard University Ray Charles Program in African-American Material Culture (New Orleans, NY, USA)
- Karen Washington, Co-Owner/Farmer, Rise & Root Farm (Bronx, NY, USA)
- Dr. Veronica L. Womack, Executive Director, Georgia College & State University's Rural Studies Institute (Milledgeville, GA, USA)
Creator:
- Ronke Edoho, Nutrition Specialist, Author, Founder, 9jafoodie (Saskatchewan, Canada)
- Courtnee Futch, Chef, Mixologist, Author and Senior Content Manager, Haven's Kitchen (New York, NY, USA)
- Jillian Knox, Interdisciplinary Polymath Artist (San Francisco, CA, USA)
- Amber Mayfield, Multidisciplinary Event Producer, Entertaining Expert, Founder of To Be Hosted (New Rochelle, NY, USA)
- Cha McCoy, Sommelier, Public Speaker, Founder of Cha Squared Consulting LLC (New York, NY, USA)
Culinarian:
- Auzerais Bellamy, Founder, Blondery (Brooklyn, NY, USA)
- Eden Gebre Egziabher, Chef and Owner, Makina Cafe (New York, NY, USA)
- Zola Nene, Chef, Media Personality, Food Stylist and Cookbook Author (Cape Town, South Africa)
- Ashleigh Pearson, Owner and Pastry Chef/Chocolatier, Petite Soeur (Washington, DC, USA)
- Rāsheeda Purdie, Chef and Owner, Ramen by Rā (New York, NY, USA)
- Diana Tandia, Chef and Owner, Berber Street Food (New York, NY, USA)
- Brittney 'Stikxz' Williams, Private Chef, Caterer and Food Stylist (New York, NY, USA)
Amplifier:
- Chasity Cooper, Award Winning Writer, Entrepreneur, and Wine Culture Expert (Chicago, IL, USA)
- Osayi Endolyn, Award Winning Writer, Co-author, THE RISE: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food
- (Brooklyn, NY, USA)
- Cynthia Greenlee, Writer and Historian. Contributing Editor, Scalawag (Durham, NC, USA)
- Nikita Richardson, Senior Staff Editor, New York Times Food and Cooking (New York, NY, USA)
Dine Diaspora co-founders Maame Boakye and Nina Oduro launched their Black-women owned and operated agency steeped in culinary, community and commerce in Washington DC to connect people and brands to African diaspora food culture. Dine Diaspora is also celebrating their 7th anniversary this year and has successfully provided digital marketing, immersive culinary experience design and production, influencer engagement, and food business resource development.
Dine Diaspora will highlight each 2022 honorees each day on their website (https://www.blackwomeninfood.org/judges) and across their social media platforms.
Media Contact:
Kim Wilson Marshall
[email protected]
646-721-4375
SOURCE Dine Diaspora
Share this article