Dine Like the Stars: OpenTable's Most Influential Diners, From Neil Patrick Harris to Jordin Sparks to Christina Tosi, Share Their Favorite Restaurants

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings, Inc . (NASDAQ: BKNG), today announced the launch of its first-ever Tastemaker lists culled from recommendations by power diners. Initially kicking off with more than 300 lists spanning 14 cities nationwide, outlining everything from the best brunch spots to the most iconic dishes , Tastemaker lists are a new way for diners to discover and book the right restaurant for every occasion in their city or during their travels.

To celebrate the debut of Tastemaker lists, OpenTable is unveiling nine carefully curated lists by top celebrities and industry insiders who have a special connection to food, including lists from actor Neil Patrick Harris ; chef David Burtka; multi-platinum recording artist and actress Jordin Sparks ; founder of Milk Bar Christina Tosi ; and chef and former co-host of 'The Chew,' Carla Hall . These lists will provide an inside look into their favorite places to dine including both national and local restaurant recommendations.

"We've seen a rising demand from our diners for 'best of' recommendations to inspire ideas for where to dine out and help them uncover new and exciting options," said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer at OpenTable, "Our Tastemaker lists are like having the ultimate insider foodie guide in your back pocket, delivering trusted recommendations from those in the know."

Tastemaker lists are a series of editorial, curated lists on OpenTable's website rooted in recommendations unearthed from its data, but further culled by diners the company has identified as local tastemakers. Tastemaker lists are currently available on OpenTable via desktop and mobile web in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, Nashville, New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C. An additional 300 lists will be available in the coming months featuring new cities around the world.

"Tastemaker lists represent an entirely new approach to curating our data to surface the best restaurants according to diners whom we know are local experts," added Miles Skorpen, Head of Consumer Product at OpenTable. "With maps and rich editorial, these new lists complement our efforts to improve the discovery and booking experience for our diners, and get us one step closer to a fully personalized experience for each and every guest."

Actor and self-declared foodie, Neil Patrick Harris, and his husband and chef, David Burtka, are the first to share their Tastemaker lists, with others rolling out throughout the month of March. On their New York City list: 44 & X , where they had their first official date; The Modern , a "must-visit" spot while enjoying a late night at the MoMa; Toloache for a pre-Broadway show meal; Cookshop when gallery hopping in Chelsea; and Sant Ambroeus when visiting the Museum Mile. The foodie couple has also created a national list, which you can view here , along with their individual New York City lists here and here .

"Discovering incredible restaurants has become a passion of mine, since I met my better half, and most of our favorite memories revolve around food," said actor Neil Patrick Harris to OpenTable. "We spend a lot of our time trying new restaurants in our home - New York City - as well as cities we come across in our travels."

To check out recommendations from your local Tastemakers, go here.

