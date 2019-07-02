Dine Out at Abuelo's Any Thursday in July and Help End Childhood Hunger

LUBBOCK, Texas, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In America, one in six children lives with hunger. This July, Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant is making every meal count by joining thousands of restaurants nationwide to raise funds for No Kid Hungry. Famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, Abuelo's is celebrating the restaurant's 30th anniversary with drink specials, fun and prizes each Thursday in July while also giving guests a chance to fight childhood hunger.

On Thursdays all month long, guests who join the restaurant's birthday celebrations held at any of its 37 locations can donate $5 to No Kid Hungry to spin a prize wheel for a chance to win free made-from-scratch appetizers, authentic Mexican entrees, tasty desserts, delicious queso and stylish Abuelo's swag. Guests who want to help end childhood hunger in America can also donate to No Kid Hungry at Abuelo's without spinning the prize wheel — the choice is theirs.

"Giving back to our community is a core part of our culture at Abuelo's," said Bob Lin, President. "We sponsor and participate in charitable programs nationwide, and we're proud to work with No Kid Hungry again this year to celebrate a major anniversary. Abuelo's worked with No Kid Hungry to mark our 25th anniversary. With our guests' help, we hope to raise even more funds this year to help kids facing hunger here in America."

Funds raised support No Kid Hungry's work to connect vulnerable children to effective nutrition programs like school breakfast and summer meals, creating partnerships that work to identify and break down barriers to giving children access to meals. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org.

About Abuelo's

Since its first opening in 1989, Abuelo's has consistently been on the leading edge of Mexican cuisine, combining menu creativity, outstanding food and beverage quality, colorful plate presentations and superior service in a true Mexican courtyard atmosphere. Abuelo's has received national accolades as the top-ranked Mexican food restaurant and as one of America's top overall restaurant chains in four consecutive biennial surveys by a leading national consumer rating magazine. Owned and operated by Food Concepts International in Lubbock Texas, the company currently has 37 full-service restaurants located in 13 states. For more information, visit www.abuelos.com or Abuelo's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Abuelos.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.

Media Contact

Sophie Kelner, SSPR

abuelos@sspr.com

SOURCE Abuelo’s

Related Links

https://www.abuelos.com/

