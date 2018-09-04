Dine Out At Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt In September And Help End Childhood Hunger

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt is partnering with the national non-profit No Kid Hungry® to raise funds and awareness to end childhood hunger in America. This September (3rd-30th), Orange Leaf is asking guests to 'Stand Against Hunger' by donating $1 or more with their purchase and in return they will receive a discount card for a free froyo1 during their next visit. Just $1 will provide 10 healthy meals to a child struggling with hunger. Along with the coupon card, guests will get a froyo flag to celebrate their donation. Guests are encouraged to share pictures of this flag in their froyo to help raise awareness of No Kid Hungry®.

The froyo flags celebrate each guest's generous donation to help a child fighting hunger.

"Giving back to the community is part of who we are and is a point of pride for so many of our Operators," said President and COO, Kendall Ware. "The guests visiting Orange Leaf are often families with children, but we know there are many struggling families in every community. We are excited to continue our partnership with No Kid Hungry® not only to raise funds but to educate and support our communities for this cause."

In addition, Orange Leaf will be celebrating National Chocolate Milkshake Day on September 12th to highlight their new decadent shakes. All shakes will be half-priced for any guest that donates $1 or more on this day, and they will still be receiving the free froyo coupon card as well.

Orange Leaf's goal is to raise 100,000 meals for kids in need during the month of September, so 100 percent of all proceeds will go directly to No Kid Hungry.

1 Free beginner cup for set price locations or $3.30 off at weigh and pay locations. See orangeleafyogurt.com/terms for more information.

About Orange Leaf



Orange Leaf is a self-serve, choose-your-own-toppings frozen yogurt and treat franchise with nearly 200 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Orange Leaf offers a multitude of traditional and unique flavors, including no-sugar-added, gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan alternatives. Our mission is to make life sweeter by creating a memorable treat experience that is all about you. Every Guest can enjoy #flavorfreedom with any product at Orange Leaf.

We value the relationships with every store and consider them a strategic-partnership.We empower those relationships by maintaining the lowest fees in the industry, supporting veterans through our partnership with VetFran, and encouraging stores to provide value to their communities. Additionally, Orange Leaf is a member of the IFA, NRA, and a proud partner of No Kid Hungry. For more information, connect socially on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About No Kid Hungry



No child should go hungry in America, but 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. Using proven, practical solutions, No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger today by ensuring that kids start the day with a nutritious breakfast, eat healthy summer meals, and families learn the skills they need to shop and cook on a budget. When we all work together, we can make sure kids get the healthy food they need. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of the national anti-hunger organization Share Our Strength. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

