Dine Savvy Debuts "Nudge" in Austin with Huge Results

Helping guests turn 'where should we go?' into a plan, and helping restaurants get discovered at the moment it matters.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dine Savvy's Nudge hit Austin, empowering everyone from consumers to brands. This innovative platform simplifies the process of discovering nearby eateries with its unique user experience, but also offers exclusive deals via the Nudge, enhancing the local dining experience by hyper-representing liquor, beer, and wine brands. To explore local eateries and discover the Nudge, download the Dine Savvy app today from the App Store or Google Play.

The Power of the Nudge

Dine Savvy addresses the common challenge of choosing a restaurant by offering unique features tailored for ease of use. A standout is the Nudge, which intelligently suggests a restaurant to users and offers a drink on Dine Savvy. Also, for all of those underrepresented brands out there, what better way to get someone to try a brand? Beyond discovery, the app streamlines the dining process by allowing users to make reservations directly within the platform. Everything is one touch away without the usual vortex seen on Google, Yelp, etc.

"People love feeling special and having a great experience," said Myles Leighton, Founder & CEO at Dine Savvy. "We built Dine Savvy for real life. Date night, friends in town, last-minute plans, and those moments when you just want a great recommendation you can trust."

The Numbers

Dine Savvy has launched Nudges this month in Lakeway with plans to keep nudging across Austin. While a restaurant or bar can register on the Dine Savvy platform for free and directly interact with customers, fostering unbelievable loyalty, Dine Savvy goes beyond with the Savvy Nudge. The people who have gotten the Savvy Nudge rate the experience at the top of the scale. The distributor got 100% depletion. The brands get amazing tasting videos from the Dine Savvy Sommelier, which is included with the Savvy Nudge for customers to experience. The restaurants realized a 54% gain in spend per ticket, 5-star reviews on social, a happy distributor rep, and very happy anticipation for the next Savvy Nudge. The restaurants claim that the Dine Savvy experience is a game-changer that brings people together and boosts happiness, and is more than 5-fold more powerful than all of their other marketing efforts, including social.

"We're here to help restaurants and brands connect directly to consumers," said Jen, Founder & CFO at Dine Savvy. "We have seen the restaurant industry struggle since COVID. After COVID, they got hit with inflation, and the industry never really had a chance to recover. We want to fix this by offering a system that allows brands, distributors, and restaurants not only to connect with customers, but also a system that knows their customer profiles, so promotions are more effective."

Availability

Dine Savvy wants more restaurants to send customers to and more brands to represent. The Dine Savvy app is now available for download on both iOS and Android devices. Users can find the app by searching "Dine Savvy" in the App Store or Google Play. For Restaurants, go to Dine Savvy's Web App: Dine Savvy for Merchants.

Media Contact: [email protected], www.dinesavvy.com

Dine Savvy is a restaurant discovery app that helps people quickly decide where to eat and helps restaurants bring in more guests through trackable, limited-time promotions. Dine Savvy makes it easier to go from "What are we in the mood for?" to "We're on the way."

