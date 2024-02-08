DINER EN NOIR WORLDWIDE PARTNERS WITH AEG TV NETWORK & THE HNC AGENCY TO ELEVATE BLACK-OWNED BUSINESSES AND BRANDS

As we celebrate Black History Month, Dîner en Noir Worldwide continues to lead the charge as the FIRST BLACK-OWNED international organization in the realms of fine dining, event production, and professional member benefits. Since its inception in 2016, Dîner en Noir Worldwide has been renowned for its annual member-only black-attire Flagship Events, offering an exclusive fusion of immersive fine dining, art and business networking, health resources, and community fundraising. These carefully crafted experiences, held at undisclosed locations across global cities, serve as platforms for members to indulge in opulence while actively supporting their local communities. From the grand Flagship Events to the intimate monthly/quarterly Salon Events, Dîner en Noir embodies a mission of combating systemic inequities in arts programming, small business/economic development, and health and wellness education in vulnerable communities worldwide.

AEG TV Network, a premier entertainment platform dedicated to celebrating diversity, culture, and creativity, stands as a formidable ally in this endeavor. With a potential reach of over 75 million households on the Roku OS, America's #1 streaming platform, and potential reached of 100 million+ active listeners via the SiriusXM network, AEG TV Network provides an unparalleled platform for entrepreneurs/artists to showcase their brands and reach a national and global audience, championing minority-owned businesses and diverse talent.

Joining forces with The HNC Agency, a Washington, DC powerhouse since 2008, Dîner en Noir Worldwide extends their services to its members through discounted al la carte services and comprehensive plans. The HNC Agency, a full-service international strategic communications and business management consulting firm, brings expertise in media/public relations, crisis management, digital marketing, advertising, business development, product management, artist representation, and events production helping small, medium and large organizations/brands Organize, Strategize & Globalize!

"At Dîner en Noir Worldwide, fostering small business and economic development in our communities lies at the heart of our mission," says the organization's Founder & President, Howard Nelson Cromwell. "We are delighted to partner with like-minded entities who share our commitment, and together, have these developed packages and services aimed at connecting our members with their target audience, elevating their businesses and brands, and propelling them to new heights."

These curated business solutions are specifically designed to meet marketing goals and fuel the growth of members' businesses. Explore the full range of opportunities available with membership at www.dinerennoir.com/business-solutions. Dîner en Noir invites those seeking to elevate their dining experiences, engage in unparalleled networking opportunities catapult their business/brand, and make a positive social impact to "join the #DENRevolution" by securing their membership today!! Annual membership pricing currently stands at $99.99 and can be activated at www.dinerennoir.com/membership. For more information, to become a partnering sponsor or vendor, volunteer, performer, or to organize a Diner en Noir event in your community, please visit www.dinerennoir.com to start LEVELING UP YOUR BUSINESS TODAY!

