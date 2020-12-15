Dinevite Completes Mobile and Web Platform for Restaurants for April 2021 Release

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinevite announces completion of Dinevite upgrade, and FREE access for the foreseeable future.

Dinevite was designed to be an easy-to-use, effective way for restaurants to acquire new customers at the moment consumers are deciding where to have their next meal. It aims to change the way restaurants and consumers interact, and deliver a win-win scenario so restaurants can fill empty seats -- the main solution Eddie Fahmy [Dinevite CEO] set out to accomplish.

Dinevite was unveiled as an alpha-version demo at the International Restaurant & FoodService show (in NYC, March of 2020), and received enthusiastically by the restaurant industry. One week later the pandemic struck and restaurants were thrown into a tailspin.

Dinevite COO Bruce T. Dugan noted recently that "We used the 2020 downtime during the pandemic to upgrade some of the app and platform's functionalities. With the expected reopening of restaurants [in NYC] in early spring 2021, we see our platform as even more relevant to restaurant owners, and consumers as well. Our objective is to give restaurants the tools to better attract, capture, and retain new customers, risk free. Consumers too will benefit with ways to discover new venues, save money, and get a VIP experience."

Restaurants can learn more here

Eddie Fahmy added "As a restaurant consultant for over twenty years, I relate to the industry's hardship, and we want to help. So, our management team and its investors have agreed to waive our subscription fees for the foreseeable future. While, like any company, Dinevite has a mission to be profitable, this isn't the time: with the devastation this pandemic left in its wake, We hope this will provide some restaurant relief as they fight to recover in 2021. We're all in this together."

ABOUT DINEVITE - 800 Third Ave, Suite 2800 New York, NY 10022

DineVite is a restaurant-specific subscription-based platform founded by a 20-year restaurant consultant, along with career technology and marketing professionals.

The app and web application intends to relaunch in the tri-state areas in April 2021 (or thereabouts), with additional phase II rollouts in Boston, Miami, Chicago, Austin Texas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle.

CONTACTS:



Partner Inquires: DineVite LLC. Eddie Fahmy [email protected] +1 (917) 407-4200



Press: [email protected]

Website : https://dinevite.me

SOURCE DineVite

Related Links

https://dinevite.me/

