DineVite to Disrupt New York City Restaurant Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DineVite LLC is set to disrupt the way consumers and local restaurants interact, premiering its new app at the International Restaurant & Food Service Show.

DineVite is the latest dining app that is friendly to both restaurants and consumers. Company CEO Eddie Fahmy noted that "we created DineVite to give restaurants a way to attract new customers, manage traffic flow, and, avoid having to pay up to 50% of the revenue from promotional offers' to apps. We provide a solution allowing them to keep 100% of their offer revenues."

How does it work?

It's simple but different. Restaurants that are signed up to DineVite can use the app to interact directly with diners in three ways: standing promotional offers, one-off discounted offers or one-to-one VIP offers. This whole process is completely discreet too, so restaurants don't get pigeonholed as "cheap eats" and customers don't have to present embarrassing vouchers. The entire process is automated. Consumers can inquire directly with restaurants about getting a special deal. On a slow night, a restaurant may be inclined to make up a spot deal to secure the booking. Moreover, the restaurant owners have an easy on/off button to make offers available, WHEN THEY CHOOSE, giving them full control.

By placing value on transparency, DineVite offers a no-strings-attached opportunity for early restaurant subscribers and an even better incentive for restaurants that signup during the International Restaurant & Food Service Show where the app will be unveiled and available for a demo.

DineVite LLC. is a restaurant-specific subscription-based platform founded by a 20-year restaurant consultant, along with career technology and marketing professionals. It will premier in New York City in March, expanding into New Jersey, with additional city rollouts during the year, including Boston, Miami, Chicago, Austin Texas, Los Angeles, San Fransisco, and Seattle.

