Dinewise Signs Multi-Year Service Contract with Leading Data Engineering Company

ATLANTA, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinewise, Inc (OTC PINK:DWIS) (referred to as "Dinewise", "we", "us", "our" or the "Company"), PawnTrust is pleased to announce the signing of a multi-year Information Technology Managed Services contract with Cloud Revolute Inc, a Texas-based cloud solutions company. This announcement comes on the heels of the PawnTrust Marketplace Launch. Cloud Revolute, Inc will work with PawnTrust to build and manage the best marketplace for Pawn Inventory. There next collaboration will be the "Pawn It" portion of the website. This will allow consumers to have multiple Pawn Shops bidding for their loan. "It is exciting to work with Cloud Revolute, the industry leader in managed technology services and we expect this relationship to help fulfill our goal in digitizing the Pawn Shop industry." Christina Moore, Director. PawnTrust has accelerated the onboarding of some of the largest Pawn Shops in the country and is creating a diverse network of Pawn Partners. These Pawn Partners will have the ability to display their inventory on the marketplace for the world to see and now are able to acquire loans from all markets in the United States. PawnTrust ability to add the markeplace to its already profitable small business lending, enables the company to scale dramatically and looks to create revenue in excess of 10 million dollars in the first year of the marketplace.

About PawnTrust

PawnTrust is the only marketplace exclusively for Pawn Shops. It allows users to buy, borrow and barter through an app on their mobile phone. PawnTrust has established Pawn Partners; which are local Pawn Shops, in which inventory is extrapolated into the PawnTrust Marketplace. This allows the Pawn Shops to immediately and seamlessly have their inventory displayed nationally. PawnTrust uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the marketplace platform to automate various workflows including advance image recognition algorithms. Items are automatically identified and descriptions are generated with remarkable accuracy which speeds up the process and standardizes the descriptions. This has the potential to transform the pawn industry where descriptive tags help to create a context based search for a user friendly interface. Using AI will bring an immersive and engaging experience. Please visit https://pawntrust.com/

About Cloud Revolute

Cloud Revolute Inc is a Cloud Data Engineering services company with technology at its core that specializes in Software Development, AI, and Managed Services. We offer Cloud Services, for RPA and UiPath, Support and Maintenance services in Salesforce and SharePoint Implementation. Please visit https://cloudrevolute.com/

Contact

PawnTrust Investor Relations

(650) 228-0680

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes statements that may constitute ''forward-looking'' statements, usually containing the words ''believe,'' ''estimate,'' ''project,'' ''expect'' or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurances such expectations will prove to be accurate. Security holders are cautioned such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Certain factors may cause results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements made in this release. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, risks and uncertainties related to the current unknown duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

